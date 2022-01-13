Power Book IV: Force, is a spin-off of the ‘Power’ series. It is the second season of season 1 finale of Power Book II: Ghost. The series is a crime drama that has been created by Courtney A. Kemp. It is set in the fictional city of New York. The show follows the life of Tommy Egan, who eventually become the biggest drug dealer.

What Power Book IV: Force will be about?

The official Starz synopsis of the series gives a brief description as to what we can expect from the upcoming series. It reads, “As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.” It further reads, “What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.” Tommy being an outsider in Chicago, makes it his advantage in eliminating all the local rulers. He puts himself in a quest to become the biggest drug lord of Chicago. The series combines both action and suspense which makes it quite unique from other shows on television today. It also portrays how important family is to individuals and how they are always willing to protect them.

When is the series coming on screens?

It’s not too far for Power Book IV: Force to come. It will be premiering on February 6, 2022, on Starz. Keep your eyes glued so you don’t miss the series.

Has the trailer been released yet?

Yes, the trailer of Power Book IV: Force is all over the screens. You can easily check it out on the Starz Youtube channel.

How many episodes will be there?

As for now, nothing has been announced except the name of the first two episodes. They are-

A Short Fuse and a Long Memory

King of the Goddamn Hill

Who will be acting in the series?

The series will be starring:

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Lili Simmons as Claudia “Claud” Flynn

Gabrielle Ryan as Gloria

Isaac Keys as Diamond

Shane Harper as Vic Flynn

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Anthony Fleming III as JP Gibbs

What is the cast whispering about the upcoming series?

Joseph Sikora talked to Entertainment Weekly about his character Tommy Egan and what would he face in the coming series. Sikora said, “The racism of Chicago, the dividedness of Chicago, is foreign to Tommy in a lot of ways, and so I think that is going to be a really interesting topic for us to tackle, the separation of Black and white and Latin people in terms of neighbourhoods.” He continued, “We have these real brilliant homegrown actors who are really showing the diversity and quality of the city of Chicago. I’m really proud of that.”

New year, new crew, same Tommy. Get ready for the series premiere of #PowerForce, dropping February 6 on @STARZ.

The show’s creator Courtney A. Kemp said, “It’s very, very much a Chicago story. It is about racial divisions and class issues in the city itself.”

Why you should watch Power Book IV: Force?

The show is going to take place in Chicago, and it creates a really interesting separation between the white people who live on one side of town from where all African Americans are living. It’s just kind of an interesting commentary about how much segregation there still is in America today. I think it was very brave for them to tackle that topic because race relations have always been such a contentious issue and so many shows focus around Black characters having problems with White characters or vice versa but this time they’re not going to do that, which makes me interested as well.” Kemp also said “I’m trying my best to get women directors” she continued saying “I want more inclusive stories out there through film.”

So, if your eyes are in search of crime dramas, then Power Book IV: Force is the series for you. Make sure you don’t forget to set reminders for February 6, 2022. And if in case you’re a little unsure what this series would be, then there is a solution too. Watch out for the series ‘Power’ to get to know about the upcoming series.