Powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes the Alaska Peninsula; possible tsunami

A powerful 7.8 earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning was issued.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday at 11:12 p.m. PST. It was 6 miles (9.6 km) deep and centered 60 miles (96 km) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for southern Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula is from the Kennedy entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

A tsunami warning was released for some nearby areas.

The center said that for other Pacific coasts of the United States and Canada in North America, there is no tsunami threat.