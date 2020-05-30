PPI added to chemotherapy improves the response rate of breast tumors







Proton pump inhibitor omeprazole (PPI) may be a useful addition to treatment for triple negative breast cancer, as it increased the expected rate of tumor disappearance among women with early-stage disease, according to the results of one trial phase 2.

Results of the trial are presented online at the 2020 virtual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology.

The reason behind the approach includes the fact that PPIs inhibit fatty acid synthase (FASN), an enzyme overexpressed in 70% of newly diagnosed triple negative breast cancers (TNBC) associated with an unfavorable prognosis.

In the study, omeprazole, a generic medicine for gastroesophageal reflux, was added to standard chemotherapy. Both were administered to 42 women as neoadjuvant treatment in the weeks prior to breast surgery at five US centers. USA In the one-arm study.

The complete pathologic response rate (pCR) was 71% in the study population, which is higher than the typical 40% observed in patients treated with standard AC-T (adriamycin and cyclophosphamide plus a taxane), said lead author Sagar Sardesai MBBS, a medical oncologist at the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus.

"It is exciting," Sardesai said in an interview with Medscape Medical News. "Overall, triple negative patients who achieve PCR have a very good result."

This complete disappearance of the tumor, he explained, is a substitute for overall survival on TNBC, and patients who do so have a very low risk of recurrence or death.

Natalie Berger, MD, medical oncologist, Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York, said the study's PCR rates were "much higher" than expected and "intriguing and hypothesis-generating."

But Berger, who was not involved in the study, wanted to see more data.

"Having a non-chemotherapeutic agent to offer our TNBC patients that improves CRP rates without additional toxicity would be an exciting finding, but we need a larger randomized study," he said in an email.

The researchers, including high-profile breast cancer specialist Kathy Miller, MD, from Indiana University, are seeking a grant from the National Cancer Institute or the Department of Defense to organize a randomized trial of more than 100 patients. .

Pharmacological objective potential for some years

Sardesai explained that FASN, which is an enzyme, helps generate fatty acids that are key to the survival of cancer cells. FASN is found mainly in hormone-dominated tissue, such as the endometrium, prostate, and breast.

PPIs "selectively inhibit FASN activity and induce apoptosis in breast cancer cell lines with minimal effect on non-malignant cells," the study authors write in their meeting summary.

The only other known agent known to inhibit FASN is the weight-loss drug orlistat, which is poorly absorbed by the body and unlikely to affect cancer cells, Sardesai said.

FASN has been a possible drug target in TNBC for 10 to 15 years, but the first clinical evidence of efficacy in solid tumors was only seen in the past 5 years, he said.

In 2015, Chinese researchers reported that esomeprazole PPI in combination with chemotherapy produced a 5-month improvement in progression-free survival (versus chemotherapy alone) among a subset of 15 TNBC patients in a randomized trial of 97 patients with a variety of breast cancer types.

No added toxicity, but some unexpected findings

The study was performed in patients with operable early stage TNBC (with and without basal FASN expression) and without prior use of PPI within 12 months.

All patients began taking high daily doses of omeprazole 4 to 7 days before the start of neoadjuvant AC-T chemotherapy (carboplatin addition was allowed at the discretion of the physician) and continued until surgery.

The primary endpoint was pCR, defined as non-residual invasive disease of the breast or axilla, in patients with basal FASN expression (FASN +).

The pCR rate was 71.4% in the 28 patients with FASN + and 71.8% in the 42 enrolled patients. The researchers had pointed to a 60% pCR rate in FASN + patients.

Furthermore, among the subgroup of 15 patients who received carboplatin with AC-T, the pCR was 73%.

Both findings have limitations, Berger said.

He noted that it is not "explained" why the PCR rates were similar between FASN + patients and the total population (including 14 FASN patients -); It was suggested that the pCR rate would be lower in the total population, he suggested.

Furthermore, it was also not explained why there were similar PCR rates with or without carboplatin; Other research has shown better CRP rates in patients receiving additional carboplatin (compared to AC-T alone) but at the cost of increased toxicity, he said.

Sardesai said that omeprazole was well tolerated with no known grade 3 or 4 toxicities and that the toxicity of chemotherapy was similar to previous AC-T studies. PPIs have side effects if taken for more than a year, including an increased risk of infections, osteoporosis, and low magnesium content, he also said.

"Omeprazole can be safely administered in doses that inhibit FASN. The addition of high doses of omeprazole to the AC-T neoadjuvant produces a promising rate of CRP without adding toxicity," the authors conclude in their abstract.

Sardesai also highlighted the fact that the use of an IBP for breast cancer is an example of drug reuse. The approach offers a form of rapid drug development because PPIs have comprehensive pharmacokinetic and safety data available, he said. "If we can demonstrate efficacy, treatment can advance rapidly and be available in clinical practice much earlier than with traditional drug development."

The study was funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Sardesai has financial ties to Novartis and Immunomedics. Other study authors have ties to the industry. Berger has not disclosed any relevant financial relationships.

