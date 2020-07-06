PPP: Government Releases Borrower Details for Small Business Aid Program

The program ran into a number of problems in its early days given the speed of its creation. Between an unstable display, rules and guidance that changed regularly, and an initial round of financing that favored small businesses with long-term relationships with lenders, criticism from companies, banks and lawmakers alike was not lacking.
Revelations from a number of big public companies and well-known brands ranging from restaurants like Potbelly, Shake Shack and Ruth & # 39; s Chris Steakhouse to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, also increased pressure on the administration while working for the first few days. of the program, and to a large extent fueled the drive to force the release of more information.
But those cases made up only a small part of the total borrowers in the program, leaving millions of loans in the dark until Monday.
As designed, the program provides potentially forgivable loans to companies with fewer than 500 employees to maintain their payroll workforce. The program was so critical in its infancy that a first round of funding ran out in less than two weeks and had to be replenished. But interest in the program has largely dried up in recent weeks, as changing rules and the inability of borrowers to re-obtain a second loan limited the number of small businesses that want or can go through the application process. .
More than $ 130 billion in allocated funds was unused at the time of the program's closing on Tuesday night, money that will serve as the basis for the next round of aid to small businesses. Lawmakers also agreed last week to extend the application window for the current program, which closed June 30, through August 8.
The launch completes a reversal for the Trump administration, which for weeks has ignored requests from lawmakers and media organizations to obtain data at the loan level. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a Senate committee last month that no data would be received, only to change course amid withering pressure.
However, the published data does not cover the entire universe of loan data. The release captures borrower information for loans over $ 150,000, which only represent about 14% of total loans in the program.
But the Treasury Department, Small Business Administration, and lawmakers decided on that number over concerns that releasing loans below that threshold could create ownership and privacy issues for smaller borrowers, particularly sole proprietors.
However, House Democrats rejected that decision and continued to push for access to all data, something Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said they will send to Capitol Hill on Monday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.