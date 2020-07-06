PPP: Government Releases Borrower Details for Small Business Aid Program







The program ran into a number of problems in its early days given the speed of its creation. Between an unstable display, rules and guidance that changed regularly, and an initial round of financing that favored small businesses with long-term relationships with lenders, criticism from companies, banks and lawmakers alike was not lacking.

Revelations from a number of big public companies and well-known brands ranging from restaurants like Potbelly, Shake Shack and Ruth & # 39; s Chris Steakhouse to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, also increased pressure on the administration while working for the first few days. of the program, and to a large extent fueled the drive to force the release of more information.

But those cases made up only a small part of the total borrowers in the program, leaving millions of loans in the dark until Monday.