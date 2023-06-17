Fans of Prabhas, the lead actor in the upcoming movie ‘Adipurush‘ have vandalized a theatre in Telangana, expressing their displeasure over the movie. The incident happened on the day of the movie’s release, which has created a lot of buzz among the fans of the actor. The police have arrested several people in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

PIL filed in Delhi HC for removal of ‘objectionable’ scenes from ‘Adipurush.’

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of ‘objectionable’ scenes from the movie ‘Adipurush’. The petitioner has alleged that the movie has hurt a particular community’s sentiments and demanded the removal of the scenes. The court has issued a notice to the movie’s producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking their response.

‘Adipurush’ movie review and release Live Updates

The much-awaited movie ‘Adipurush’ has finally hit the screens, and the initial reactions from the audience have been positive. The movie, which retells the Hindu epic Ramayana, has Prabhas in the lead role, while Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. The movie was directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie’s music was composed by Mithoon and Tanishk Bagchi.

Overall, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the performances and the visual effects, while others have criticized the screenplay and the direction. However, the movie has managed to create a lot of buzz among the audience, and it remains to be seen how it performs at the box office in the coming weeks.