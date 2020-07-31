Pre-Market Actions: 'Amazing' Profits Big Tech live up to market expectations

What's Happening: A day after Congress questioned CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google about whether their companies are too powerful, the companies posted earnings that showed they are only getting more dominant, my CNN colleagues. Business, Clare Duffy, Kaya Yurieff, Brian Fung, and Rishi Iyengar report.

"This is another sign that the forts have only gotten stronger," said Ryan Detrick, chief investment strategist at LPL Financial.

The results boosted Nasdaq futures 0.8% more. Amazon shares were up 5% in premarket trading, while Apple and Facebook shares were up 6%.

Breaking it down: Facebook ( full board ) He said Thursday that he had more than 3 billion monthly active users in the June quarter on his apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The company said that number reflected "increased commitment as people around the world took refuge in the location."

Amazon ( AMZN ) It posted quarterly revenue of $ 88.9 billion, a 40% increase from the previous year and a staggering $ 8 billion more than Wall Street expected as the online retail giant benefited from rising demand.

Apple ( AAPL ) , which has dealt with flat or even declining revenue in recent years, reported an 11% increase in sales for the quarter, with growth in its various digital hardware and services products. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the results "a testament to the important role our products play in our customers' lives" even "in uncertain times."

Google's parent company, Alphabet ( GOOGL ) , was the only exception, posting the first year-over-year decline in revenue in its history as the pandemic and economic downturn hit its core advertising business. But it even exceeded expectations.

Why it matters: Along with Microsoft, these companies now represent more than a fifth of the S&P 500 and have pushed the Nasdaq to a series of recent highs. Thursday's results justify the recent gains and give tech enthusiasts good reasons to keep the momentum going.

"It is a bright green light for bulls this morning to buy tech stocks as the results were astonishing across the board," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives told clients. He thinks Apple's market value could hit the $ 2 trillion mark by the end of the year.

The European economy suffers a record drop in GDP

Europe's economy contracted 11.9% in the second quarter when the coronavirus pandemic plunged the region into a deep recession, according to data released on Friday.

The quarterly drop in EU GDP is the worst on record and follows a drop of 3.2% in the first three months of the year.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the fall in production in the quarter from April to June was 14.4%. That's worse than the 9.5% drop recorded by the United States on Thursday.

Across the Atlantic: The US economy contracted at an annual rate of 32.9% from April to June, also its worst decline on record.

Recent surveys of business activity suggest that Europe's economy is now in recovery mode. But the specter of another wave of coronavirus cases looms.

The German center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, said this week that a recent increase in cases was "very disturbing." In France, new daily cases have returned to the same level as when their closure was lifted in early May. Spain and Italy have also registered increases.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, suffered less than other large EU countries in the second quarter, reporting a 10.1% hit to GDP. France, Italy and Spain, which were most affected by the pandemic, registered falls of 13.8%, 12.4% and 18.5%, respectively.

Look at this space: The UK recently re-imposed quarantine measures for travelers arriving from Spain, a move that will delay the recovery of its vital tourism industry.

The country already looks significantly weaker than its neighbors.

"The difference is larger than expected and with the reopening measures reversed locally for (the third quarter), Spain appears poised for a prolonged decline," said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING.

Twitter ( TWTR ) You now know how hackers infiltrated dozens of high-profile accounts earlier this month.

This just happened: The company said Thursday that the rape was the result of a phishing attack targeting the phones of a "small number of employees," reports my CNN Business colleague Brian Fung.

"This attack was based on a significant and concerted attempt to trick certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems," Twitter said, adding that since then it has had "significantly limited" access to its internal tools.

Remember: The security incident on July 15 led to the takeover of accounts belonging to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and many others. The compromised accounts were used to promote a bitcoin scam.

While the scope of the incident was huge in its own right, it could be just the tip of the iceberg. Cybersecurity experts and policymakers now fear that the bitcoin scam may mask a much more troubling data breach.

Investor Outlook: Twitter shares have managed to rise 3% since the incident. The company saw strong user growth in the last quarter and is exploring a subscription option to offset a sharp drop in its core advertising business.

