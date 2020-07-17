Pre-market actions: America and Europe need billions more in stimulus

But without additional government stimulus, economists warn that the nascent recovery could be in jeopardy, especially as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

What happens: US retail sales increased 7.5% in June from the previous month, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The robust jump was attributed in part to generous federal assistance, which includes $ 600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits for workers who have lost their jobs.

"This is a remarkable achievement given the increase in unemployment the US economy has experienced and serves to underline the effectiveness of the government's support package," James Knightley, ING's chief international economist, told clients.

So far, the United States government has agreed to inject more than $ 2 trillion into the economy.

However, the additional benefit of $ 600 per week will expire later this month, and Congress is still debating whether to move forward with an extension. That creates a possible "benefit gulf" that could affect the United States economy as coronavirus cases accelerate in many states.

The United States on Thursday reported more than 77,000 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily jump so far.

"If this program expires later this month as planned, there will be (a) big drop in the incomes of those millions of people at a time when the reinstatement of Covid-19 containment measures is limiting opportunities to find work, "Knightley said.

On the radar: Senate Republicans are slated to launch their plan for additional stimulus spending next week, which will start the debate in Washington seriously. However, there is little clarity on how, and when, Congress and the White House will come together in a deal.

Speaking of encouragement: European leaders meet Friday and Saturday in Brussels, their first in-person summit since the Covid-19 crisis began. They will debate the proposal presented by the European Commission in May that would allow € 750 billion ($ 857 billion) to be raised in the financial markets to disperse loans and donations to the most affected EU states.

But the big problems still have to be solved, including the overall size of a recovery package, the mix of grants and loans, and the terms. Analysts say another summit may need to be called later this month or early August.

The aid package would add to € 540 billion ($ 617 billion) in existing EU stimulus efforts.

How the pandemic could undermine the Dollar King

When the new coronavirus sent investors out in March, there was a crazy rush to get US dollars, the world's best safe-haven asset.

But as the United States struggles with new Covid-19 outbreaks weighing on the economic recovery, the dollar has stumbled. Now some on Wall Street warn that it could fall further, in part due to the handling of the crisis and the isolationist policies of President Donald Trump.

See here: "We expect the US dollar to follow a narrow dominance path and weaken in the long term," Nomura said this week in a report to clients.

The dollar, an important symbol of America's global position, remains the primary currency of choice for investors, who use it to trade a wide range of assets. It is also the world's largest reserve currency, held in large quantities by governments, central banks, and other major financial institutions. Dollar bulls and skeptics note that there is currently no real alternative.

However, investors are becoming less optimistic about the dollar's outlook. The increased debt burden and Trump's commitment to "America First" policies have added to the risks. A diminished role for the United States on the world stage could encourage allies to increase holdings of other major currencies.

Another hurdle: Asset managers like BlackRock are encouraging clients to consider investment opportunities in Europe, where countries appear to be better managing the health and economic challenges posed by the virus. That could encourage merchants to sell dollars and buy euros.

These trends could damage the value of the dollar in the coming months, although experts warn that any substantial change in the global exchange rate regime would take decades.

Netflix ( NFLX ) It has a warning for investors: the massive growth it experienced during the start of the pandemic will not be sustainable the rest of the year.

Between April and June, Netflix continued to rise. The company said Thursday that it added 10 million subscribers to its streaming service last quarter, exceeding its own expectations.

But Netflix said it expects to attract just 2.5 million subscribers between July and September, about half of what analysts anticipated, reports Frank Pallotta, my CNN business university. Shares fell 7% in premarket trading on the news.

Remember: The pandemic has increased the demand for streaming services as more people search for home entertainment (remember when everyone was watching "Tiger King"). Netflix shares have risen 63% so far this year.

But the wave of mass subscription may be coming to an end as restrictions are eased in many parts of the world. Netflix is ​​also facing new competition from Disney +, Peacock, and HBO Max, owned by WarnerMedia, CNN's parent.

In Suite C: Netflix also said Thursday that Ted Sarandos, the company's chief content officer, would become co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings.

"Ted has been my partner for decades," Hastings said in a statement. "This change makes formal what was already informal: that Ted and I share Netflix's leadership."

Until next time

Black Rock ( BLK ) , Ericsson and State Street report earnings before US markets open.

Also today:

Housing starts in the United States and building permits for June at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The first reading of the University of Michigan consumer opinion poll for July comes at 10 a.m. ET.