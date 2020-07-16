Pre-market actions: Chinese buyers are not yet buying the recovery

What Happens: The world's second-largest economy grew 3.2% in the April-June period compared to the previous year, according to government statistics released Thursday. That's better than the 2.5% growth Wall Street had hoped for, reports my CNN Business colleague Laura He.

It also means that China avoided a recession. In the first quarter, the $ 14 trillion economy contracted 6.8%, the worst single-quarter decline since China began publishing those figures in 1992. It was also the first time that China reported an economic contraction since 1976.

The Big Picture: Growth this quarter confirms that the post-Covid recovery is underway in China, which is one or two quarters ahead of the rest of the world. But a concern looms over the markets as investors take a closer look at the results.

Hao Zhou and Bernd Weidensteiner of Commerzbank note "some weak points." While manufacturing is leading the recovery in China, retail sales fell in June compared to last year.

That shows that it is easier to increase the supply side of the economy than to stimulate demand, Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, told clients.

"No matter how much stimulus and fiscal sugar you try to attract consumers, they will not leave your department and go on spending until they feel confident that the landscape is virus free," Innes said.

The United States will have its own view of the recovery in consumer spending on Thursday, with June retail sales data due in the morning. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect a 5% increase compared to the previous month.

On the Radar: Going forward, American buyers are poised to face new rules as coronavirus cases skyrocket in many states. It is unclear how that will affect consumer sentiment.

Walmart ( WMT ) will require customers in all of its U.S. stores to wear masks starting next week, making it the largest retailer to require face covers as cases continue to escalate. Kroger ( KR ) and Kohl & # 39; s ( KSS ) He also announced that they would begin to require all customers to wear masks, indicating a growing consensus among retailers to support such policies.

Twitter fights the attack & # 39; coordinated & # 39; in prominent accounts

Twitter ( TWTR ) Accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other acquaintances, were compromised on Wednesday for what Twitter believes was an attack on some of their employees with access to the company's internal tools.

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack," the Twitter support team said Wednesday night.

The attackers posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam, reports my CNN Business colleague Rishi Iyengar.

The accounts, along with those of former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Mike Bloomberg, posted similar tweets requesting donations via Bitcoin to their verified profiles.

An example: "Everyone is asking me to return, and now is the time," Gates tweeted, promising to double all payments to a Bitcoin account over the next 30 minutes. All tweets were subsequently removed.

"Once we became aware of the incident, we immediately blocked the affected accounts and removed the Tweets posted by the attackers," said Twitter. The company closed the service for some users while trying to fix the problem.

In a tweet on Wednesday, CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "difficult day for us on Twitter." Investors agree; Shares fell more than 6% in premarket trading.

Why it matters: The mass hack appears to be the biggest security incident in Twitter's history and could undermine confidence in the product. It is particularly troubling because world leaders like President Donald Trump use the platform to announce important political decisions.

How Goldman Sachs managed a 'blowout' quarter

America's banks are feeling the pain. Profits plummeted at JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo as banks set aside a collective amount of $ 28 billion to cover credit losses last quarter, a sign that they expect the economy to remain weak for some time.

But Goldman Sachs resisted the trend. The investment bank said on Wednesday that earnings were flat thanks to record investment banking revenue and a nine-year high for its trading arm, reports my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl called the results an "explosive hit." Goldman's shares are down just 6% this year. That's much better than the broader KBW Bank Index, which is 34% off in 2020.

Goldman's performance bodes well for Morgan Stanley, whose investment banking division is also expected to shine when it reports earnings on Thursday. But it also underscores the forked nature of America's recovery.

See here: Although unemployment remains high and bankruptcies are on the rise, the stock market has rebounded to a large extent and companies are raising record amounts of money by selling stocks and debt. That works well for Goldman, who is more exposed to Wall Street than Main Street.

But it is an exception, not the rule. And even for Goldman, the path ahead seems uncertain.

"We continue to prepare for protracted economic challenges and look beyond market valuations," CEO David Solomon told analysts.

Until next time

Bank of America ( BAC ) , Charles Schwab ( SCHW ) , Johnson and Johnson ( JNJ ) , Morgan Stanley ( em ) and Truist ( TFC ) report the results before the US markets open. Netflix ( NFLX ) continues after closing.

Also today:

The European Central Bank will announce its last monetary policy decision at 7:45 a.m. ET. A press conference will follow with President Christine Lagarde.

Retail sales in the United States for June are published at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with initial jobless claims from last week.

Coming soon: EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss the recovery plan proposed by the Covid-19 block.