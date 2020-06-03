Pre-market stocks: why the disconnect between stocks and the economy is concerning

What's happening: MSCI's All Country World Index has now risen more than 35% from its lowest point on March 23. The index has recorded seven consecutive days of earnings.

"The fundamental problem is the psychology of the market and if the narrative changes from the summer of hope to the summer of discontent, where first consumers and then investors tire of a post-Covid-19 hangover aggravated by a remaining White House. no options on all fronts (s), whether internal or external policy, "Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, told clients on Wednesday.

But beyond worrying that assets like stocks are due to an unpleasant correction, there is another reason to worry about the disconnect between stocks and the broader economy, said Jan Dehn, chief research officer at Ashmore Group, a firm with investment management focused on emerging markets. customers this week.

Dehn argues that stocks and bonds, which have been fueled by record-breaking support from governments and central banks, have become too large to fail.

"If central banks allowed asset prices to reflect real underlying fundamentals (record debt levels, record low productivity growth, record unemployment, record populism), the resulting falls in financial markets would be so great that most Western economies would be plunged into deep and lasting depressions, "Dehn told clients.

This is not a viable result, which means that investors have bet that they can count on central banks to continue propping up markets. "Until now, they have been right," Dehn said.

See here: The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to expand its huge Coronavirus era bond purchase program , providing new support.

Why is this a problem? Dehn said he is concerned that volatility will decrease, hitting investment margins. Productivity, he fears, will also decline as markets stop eliminating laggards and encourage risk-taking.

"As markets go out of action through increasing government intervention (de facto shifts toward outdated state planning), markets cease to perform one of their most important functions, namely, to tear down unsustainable economic systems" , said. "Instead, the system is doomed to slow death from within."

IPOs are back as the stock market skyrockets

The pandemic had put IPOs on hold as equity market volatility kept companies on the sidelines.

Now with the VIX, a measure of the S&P 500's volatility, at its lowest level since February, companies are once again looking to take advantage of funds from public investors.

The last: the Financial times reports that Warner Music Group did not set the price of its IPO on Tuesday to observe an industry-wide shutdown in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But the company is expected to advance Wednesday morning with a deal that could value Warner Music, the record group behind popular artists like Cardi B, Lizzo, and Bruno Mars, between $ 11.7 billion and $ 13.3 billion.

Others are ready to go. ZoomInfo Technologies is due to list shares on Thursday, according to the Wall street journal . The marketing data company on Tuesday raised its target range for stocks to between $ 19 and $ 20 due to strong demand.

It is a sign of how much sentiment has changed since the US stock market. USA It reached its lowest point in late March. But PitchBook analyst Cameron Stanfill believes it is too early to claim that a rebound is in full effect.

"Some of the biotech companies will continue to go public and some other companies that need or want to try their luck in public markets," said Stanfill. "But I don't expect it to be close to the volume we had in the past two years."

The data: In 2019, an estimated 178 companies went public in the United States, according to PitchBook. However, from March 1 to May 31, only 21 companies had IPOs. Eight of them were smaller and did not occur in formal exchanges.

The number of black leaders in American companies remains bleak

True corporate diversity cannot be achieved unless it is reflected at the top. And given the persistent shortage of black professionals in positions of power in major companies, American companies have a long way to go, reports my CNN Business colleague Jeanne Sahadi.

Companies are not required to disclose the race and ethnicity of their C-suites and boards, so the statistics that do exist are often collected by hand or extrapolated from surveys.

Here is what we know from a variety of sources:

According to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In 2018, black professionals filled only 3.3% of all executive leadership roles or higher, defined within two levels of CEO reporting.

Among Fortune 500 companies, less than 1% of CEOs are black. Today there are only four, up from a maximum of six in 2012, according to Fortune.

The 2019 Black Enterprise Power in the Boardroom report found that among the S&P 500 companies, there were 322 black corporate directors at 307 companies. Of these, 21 were presidents and chief directors. But the report also found that more than a third of the S&P 500 companies had no black board member.

What gives? One problem is that corporate leaders aren't doing enough to develop a portfolio of black talent to move up to the C-suite and be named to boards, according to Cari Domínguez, former EEOC president and member of the National Association of Business Corporate Directors Read the full story

Campbell soup CPB Cinemark CNK Canada goose GOOS andreport earnings before US markets open

Also today:

ADP's report on private employment in the US USA Arrives at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The May ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, a monitoring indicator for the US service sector. USA, Follows at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming Soon: The latest data on initial and continuing claims for unemployment in the United States.