Pre-marketing actions: a money wall overcomes virus fears, for now

What happened: The central bank launched a Main Street loan program that aims to encourage banks to lend to struggling small and medium-sized businesses. He also said Monday that he would start collecting corporate debt, including junk bonds. The central bank already started buying corporate debt ETFs last month.

The ad sent the IShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ETF ( LQD ) – the most watched indicator of US investment grade corporate bonds. USA – 1.4% more. It closed near its all-time high.

"With the Federal Reserve back in business backing corporate credit, and printing money to lend to businesses directly, it was immediately back to business, as always, for the herd of peak viruses to buy everything," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda told clients on Tuesday.

Bloomberg also reports that the Trump administration is preparing a proposal for $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending to help revive the United States economy. A preliminary version of the plan would send money to build roads and bridges, as well as 5G wireless networks and rural broadband.

The news of the stimulus is increasing stocks after an episode of volatility. The S&P 500 ended 0.8% higher on Monday and rose 1.3% in premarket trading.

But that does not mean that Wall Street is completely optimistic. According to Bank of America's June survey of fund managers released Tuesday, investors have passed "maximum pessimism," but their optimism is "fragile" and "neurotic."

The largest number of fund managers since 1998 think that the stock market is "overvalued". Only 37% of respondents are prepared to say that we are in a new bull market, while 53% still rate the recent stock gains as a "bear market recovery" and are preparing for yet another slump.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed index, which measures the excitement driving the market, is now in "neutral" territory after hitting a "greed" reading a week ago. That suggests investors are looking for the next catalyst, even if they have found relief in the stimulus pledges for now.

Oil demand will not recover in years due to aviation crisis

Oil demand is beginning to rebound from its biggest drop in history, but continued tension in the aviation industry means that demand will not fully recover until at least 2022.

That's according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency. The Paris-based agency said in forecasts released Tuesday that it expects oil demand to drop 8.1 million barrels per day this year before recovering to 5.7 million barrels in 2021. That is a huge recovery, But it would still put demand below 2019 levels. Forecasts assume that countries will continue the gradual process of reopening their economies.

"The aviation industry is facing an existential crisis," said the IEA. "The demand for jet and kerosene will continue to be under pressure well beyond this year."

Some improvements: The IEA raised its demand forecast for 2020 by almost 500,000 barrels per day due to a stronger-than-expected recovery in China in March and April, and a sharp increase in demand in India in May. Still, the 2020 decline will be the worst on record.

The IEA warned that persistent behavioral changes due to the pandemic could lead to long-term changes in demand patterns. An increase in remote work could lead to less traffic and business trips, while an improvement in air quality in many cities could create a momentum for broader changes, the agency noted.

See here: The IEA noted that bicycle lanes have recently been created in more than 150 major cities as an alternative to public transportation. But fear of public transportation could also lead to more people using cars in the short term.

Investor perspective: Brent crude oil futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, are trading again above $ 40 a barrel on Tuesday as a surge in demand recovers with recent cuts offer from OPEC and other producers. But oil prices have been unable to rise much more recently and remain well below where the year began.

Could this summer produce record employment gains?

Job offers remain well below levels seen last year, but there are signs of gradual improvement.

As of last Friday, the number of job openings on the Indeed website was 31% lower than in 2019. The site said the trend has improved in the past six weeks. On May 1, posts fell more than 39% from a year earlier.

Where the Jobs Are Returning: In fact, he said job vacancies have rebounded more, after falling less to begin with, in smaller cities and more rural areas. The largest cities with the most social distancing measures implemented continue to struggle.

These data reinforce some of the optimism that followed the US unemployment report for May, which found that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month.

Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients this week that it expects "historically strong" job gains this summer, with 2 million or more jobs added per month on average.

However, stimulus from Congress will remain crucial to shore up disposable income, according to the investment bank. Support will be needed until 2021, chief economist Jan Hatzius said, or the recovery could be at risk.

US Retail Sales USA For May they publish at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Also today:

U.S. industrial production data for May comes in at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the United States Senate starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming soon: Powell's testimony continues before the United States House of Representatives.