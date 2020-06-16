Pre-marketing actions: a money wall overcomes virus fears, for now

"With the Federal Reserve back in business backing corporate credit, and printing money to lend to businesses directly, it was immediately back to business, as always, for the herd of peak viruses to buy everything," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda told clients on Tuesday.
The news of the stimulus is increasing stocks after an episode of volatility. The S&P 500 ended 0.8% higher on Monday and rose 1.3% in premarket trading.
But that does not mean that Wall Street is completely optimistic. According to Bank of America's June survey of fund managers released Tuesday, investors have passed "maximum pessimism," but their optimism is "fragile" and "neurotic."
The largest number of fund managers since 1998 think that the stock market is "overvalued". Only 37% of respondents are prepared to say that we are in a new bull market, while 53% still rate the recent stock gains as a "bear market recovery" and are preparing for yet another slump.
Contents
Oil demand will not recover in years due to aviation crisis
Oil demand is beginning to rebound from its biggest drop in history, but continued tension in the aviation industry means that demand will not fully recover until at least 2022.
"The aviation industry is facing an existential crisis," said the IEA. "The demand for jet and kerosene will continue to be under pressure well beyond this year."
Some improvements: The IEA raised its demand forecast for 2020 by almost 500,000 barrels per day due to a stronger-than-expected recovery in China in March and April, and a sharp increase in demand in India in May. Still, the 2020 decline will be the worst on record.
See here: The IEA noted that bicycle lanes have recently been created in more than 150 major cities as an alternative to public transportation. But fear of public transportation could also lead to more people using cars in the short term.
Investor perspective: Brent crude oil futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, are trading again above $ 40 a barrel on Tuesday as a surge in demand recovers with recent cuts offer from OPEC and other producers. But oil prices have been unable to rise much more recently and remain well below where the year began.
Could this summer produce record employment gains?
Job offers remain well below levels seen last year, but there are signs of gradual improvement.
Where the Jobs Are Returning: In fact, he said job vacancies have rebounded more, after falling less to begin with, in smaller cities and more rural areas. The largest cities with the most social distancing measures implemented continue to struggle.
Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients this week that it expects "historically strong" job gains this summer, with 2 million or more jobs added per month on average.
However, stimulus from Congress will remain crucial to shore up disposable income, according to the investment bank. Support will be needed until 2021, chief economist Jan Hatzius said, or the recovery could be at risk.
Until next time
US Retail Sales USA For May they publish at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Also today:
- U.S. industrial production data for May comes in at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the United States Senate starting at 10 a.m. ET.
Coming soon: Powell's testimony continues before the United States House of Representatives.