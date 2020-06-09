Pre-marketing: these 3 things must be true for actions to make sense

What's Happening: On Monday, the National Bureau of Economic Research formally declared that the U.S. recession began in February. It's the fastest NBER has designated a recession since the group started the ads in 1979.

But stocks still rebounded, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending the session 1.2% and 1.7% higher, respectively. The S&P 500 has now erased its losses for the year and is back in positive territory.

The stock market is notoriously forward looking, and many believe this will be the shortest recession on record as activity is already picking up.

But many market watchers are still concerned that the recent euphoria has been overstated, leading to valuations too high. After all, the perspectives are very different now than in January.

"Either the market was too low then, or it is too high now, because there is no way our prospects are as bright right now as they were before (Covid)," Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan, tweeted.

That does not mean that there are no believers. "Given the context of extremely low interest rates and inflation, the S&P 500 may not be overvalued at all," Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets said in a recent note to clients.

But for stock prices to make sense right now, you must believe that:

Record central bank support will continue at a good pace, keeping interest rates close to the bottom and supporting financial conditions. The economic rebound will look like a "V" as consumers quickly return to their old spending habits. A second wave of coronavirus infections will not appear in the coming months.

Central banks have indicated that they intend to keep their foot on the pedal for as long as necessary. But it's not clear that demand is as robust as expected as blockades increase, and predicting the path the virus will take is nearly impossible.

Bespoke Investment Group notes that every share in the S&P 500 has increased since the index peaked on March 23. Airlines, hotels and cruise companies have been among the biggest winners. But waiting for American companies to recover in 2021 is definitely a gamble.

Look here: American airlines ( AAL ) Shares were up 77% last week after the company said it would extend its calendar for July due to "an improvement in demand for air travel." But the industry has said it realistically believes that a full recovery will take years.

The days of the oil concentration could be numbered

Oil prices have more than doubled since mid-April, when Brent crude oil futures, the global benchmark, reached their lowest level in decades. But Goldman Sachs believes the rally could be coming to an end.

Goldman's Opinion: Record output cuts by OPEC and its allies have eased oversupply as demand has begun to recover. But the investment bank believes that investors may have gone ahead, noting that inventories are still filled with billions of additional barrels of crude.

"Excess inventory remains significant and uncertainty remains high for future supply and demand prospects," strategist Damien Courvalin told clients this week.

Another point of view: UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a recent research note that the rebound in oil prices could "backfire" if it encourages producers to increase production again prematurely.

Brent crude futures last traded just above $ 40 a barrel. That's a significant improvement for six weeks ago, but still well below where prices started the year.

Even the oil giants don't seem to have much faith in the nascent recovery. BP said Monday it would cut 10,000 jobs this year as the company tries to cut costs and accelerate efforts to focus on renewable energy.

"The price of oil has plummeted well below the level we need to make a profit," CEO Bernard Looney said in an email to employees. "We are spending much, much more than we earn. I am talking about millions of dollars every day."

IBM will stop offering facial recognition software

IBM ( IBM ) is canceling some of its facial recognition programs and calling for a nationwide discussion of the use of technology in law enforcement as Silicon Valley grapples with how to square its public commitment to racial justice to its own practices and products.

"We believe that now is the time to start a national dialogue on whether and how national law enforcement agencies should employ facial recognition technology," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a letter to Congress on Monday.

The statement: Krishna called for new federal rules to deal with police brutality, reports my CNN Business colleague Hanna Ziady, including creating a federal registry of misconduct and convincing states that receive federal funds to provide more details on the use of the lethal force on the part of the officers. .

He also said the company no longer offers general-use facial recognition or analysis software.

"IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial discrimination, human rights violations and basic freedoms, or any purpose that does not be consistent with our values, "additional Krishna.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley leaders often speak of the importance of addressing ethical concerns related to the use of artificial intelligence while investing heavily in the development of this technology. IBM's move notes that some in the industry may reconsider their positions in light of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and calls for corporate action.

Until next time

Tiffany and company. ( TIF ) reports the results before the opening of the US markets AMC Entertainment ( AMC ) , Tough ( CHWY ) and GameStop ( GME ) continue after closing.

Also today: US vacancy data. USA For April posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming soon: The Federal Reserve announces its latest political decision amid record support.