Predicting the crossing of Batwoman and Superman of 2021

While the Arrowverse It will have its annual crossover event next season, it will be quite different compared to the previous ones. Given the Coronavirus pandemic, The CW won't have new episodes of most of its DC television shows until January 2021, including Batwoman season 2 and the last Arrowverse spin-off Superman and Lois since these shows will do a 2 part crossover. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW wants to invest in smaller, more intimate crossovers, at least for the foreseeable future. Given the amount of money and the challenges of doing large-scale crossovers like Crisis on Infinite Earths, it's understandable why The CW is dwindling, especially with the global virus that has kept production on hold for months.

But with plans to do a Batwoman / Superman and Lois crossover, what awaits the Man of Steel and Gotham's new Bat-watcher? Although Batwoman He currently has to find a new actress to play Kate Kane since Ruby Rose left the series after one season, by the time the shows start filming, a new actor will put on his cape and hood. by Superman and LoisThey haven't even been able to film their pilot since they picked him up in January. Right now, network president Mark Pedowitz aims to broadcast the crossover sometime in the first half of 2021 of the new television season.

by Batwoman, the sophomore season will probably take a while for viewers to get acquainted with the show's new Kate. Since this has never happened to any of the other Arrowverse shows, it is a great new setting for the franchise. After the end of Batwoman Season 1, there are already several potential ideas on what this crossover will be about and it also includes Superman.

Hush And One Superman and Lois Villain will join

Batwoman Season 1, while ending earlier than expected, left viewers in a huge abyss when the episode ended with Alice (Rachel Skartsen) finishing the new face of Hush (Gabriel Mann). But the face reveal turned into something much bigger than Arrowverse fans were prepared for, as Tommy now looks like Bruce Wayne, and Warren Christie is revealed to be the official Caped Crusader of the franchise that he still is. MIA in Earth-Prime. The second season will involve Hush, who is now posing as Gotham City's famous playboy billionaire, while helping Alice steal Kryptonite, which is the only thing that can penetrate any of the Batsuits.

The crossover is already coming out like a The best of the worldInspired by the event through Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Kate working together as Hush (as Bruce) he is half the perfect villain team. Since it's a story related to Super / Bat since Hush would already represent one of Gotham City's evil forces, it only makes sense if one of the famous Metropolis enemies of Man of Tomorrow joins him. The ideal candidate would be Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), who has been a recurring character in the second half of Supergirl season 5. While they were both in the Crisis crossover, Lex and Superman just had a good time together in the Batwoman part of the event when they were looking for a mysterious kryptonian in the multiverse.

With Lex as an integral part of Superman's mythology, the next spin-off will likely be where he appears after his arc in Supergirl It's finished. Having the group Hush and Lex together against their respective nemesis is the most likely scenario. It is always possible that the enemy of Superman they are going with is someone who has not yet shown up or is reintroduced to a post-crisis world. Superman and Lois He just added Wolé Parks as the villain The Stranger (who is probably an established DC character), but the character will probably avoid appearing in the crossover. Given the mystery surrounding it, the new series will definitely want to explore and develop it in the first season.

The Real Bruce Wayne Returns to Stop Tommy Elliot

With Christie now cast as The CW's Batman, even though she's only played Tommy with the face of Bruce Wayne so far, every time it's time for the Dark Knight to return to Gotham, Christie will bring her portrayal of the iconic character. DC. Since Hush's impersonation as the popular owner of Wayne Enterprises he will gain a lot of attention at all times Batwoman season 2, at some point his actions will reach the true Bruce, anywhere in the world. While it's still unclear why Bruce disappeared so many years ago, the Batwoman / Superman The crossover is the perfect time not only to wrap up the Hush story, but also for viewers to meet the real Bruce.

Further, Batwoman It has established that Tommy and Bruce had a complicated friendship, with Hush also knowing that he is Batman. Whether or not Bruce knows that Tommy knows that his secret has not yet been revealed. Tommy has hated Batman, and later Bruce, for all these years because he saved Tommy's mother. Because Tommy hated his father's wife, he tried to get her killed in a car accident, and while Tommy's father died, Batman was able to save the mother. For more than a decade, Tommy had to care for his mother, who was the basis of his contempt for both Batman and Bruce. That's one of several plot threads that Bruce's return could solve in the crossover. Until now, Tommy and Bruce's friendship has only been discussed in one exhibition since Batwoman Season 1 did not have a Bruce Wayne until the end of the season.

Another angle of the story that they could tackle for Bruce is that he, despite wanting to return to Gotham, especially after learning what Tommy is doing, cannot do it, whether something or someone is holding him back. One of the reasons Kate and Clark could be teaming up is to find Bruce and help him get home. At some point, if it's on Batwoman or in a future Arrowverse crossover, Bruce's absence will have to be addressed, as it will be strange if his disappearance never comes to a conclusion. Her return could also find a creative solution that sets the stage for Batwoman to continue protecting Gotham City without Batman being there. Whether you're going to operate like Batman elsewhere in the world or just decide to do it forever, it's something this crossover can start exploring perfectly.

The Crossover will focus on Bruce's relationships with Kate and Superman

Since Kate joined the Arrowverse, starting on the Elseworlds crossover in 2018, her relationship with Bruce has only been referenced through dialogue. Excluding her moments with Bruce Wayne from Earth-99 in the Crisis crossover, Kate and Bruce's relationship has never been seen on screen. But with Christie now chosen as the Earth-Prime version of the iconic detective, for him to make his proper arrival in the 2021 crossover would be the ideal time to explore their relationship. The 2-part event can set the stage for on-screen dynamics between newly revealed Bruce Wayne and whoever ends up playing the new Kate Kane. One of the plots that the Batwoman The pilot's setup was that Bruce was always punishing himself for failing to save Kate's mother in 2003.

While he doesn't know that Beth (now Alice) actually survived the fall, Bruce felt guilty that he couldn't save his aunt and another cousin. After Kate began her journey as Gotham's new hero, it has always been a mystery how Bruce feels about all of this, even if he knows it. Bruce would not be out of place to have followed his activities at a distance since he assumed Bat's mantle. But by having them meet in the crossover, those questions can be adequately answered to establish whether Bruce is happy or concerned that his cousin is joining his crusade. While it's extremely unlikely, given in the past, Warner Bros. has always been restrictive in having Batman regularly on the small screen, seeing Bruce and Kate dress up together as Batman and Batwoman would be a welcome addition to the crossover, even if it's just for a few scenes.

It would be especially gratifying if Maya Mani and Andy Poon's well-designed Batman costume were finally worn by Arrowverse's official Cloaked Crusader now that Christie has been chosen. Another dynamic that has been teased and referenced for years on Arrowverse is the association of Batman and Superman. Before the crisis, the dynamic of Clark and Bruce was seen as "frenemies" when Superman was still on Earth-38 with Batman from that world. Since the fusion of the worlds, the two heroes definitely have a story in this universe that has yet to be explored as well. Not only could their relationship be addressed in the crossover, but it could become a historic moment by having the Dark Knight from Arrowverse and the Man of Steel together on screen after all these years. By involving Bruce in the crossover as well, questions like whether or not he actually killed the Joker can be solved once and for all.

More Justice League build-up after crisis on infinite lands

In the final scene of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Arrowverse established his own official Justice League lineup with The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Batwoman and Superman. While they have yet to name the team, the 5-part event concluded with the establishment of this team, as well as the Hall of Justice that serves as their base of operations.

Although next year's crossover will likely focus primarily on Batwoman and Superman, Pedowitz confirmed that characters from the other shows will also appear. Since the pandemic is and will continue to make production challenging, it's safe to assume that only a few Arrowverse characters will appear. Whether in large or small capacities, it is expected thatBatwoman and Superman and Lois Characters will appear, even if it's for cameos only.

That is probably the reason why this will be more Batwoman / Superman and Lois crossover instead of a 2-part event that focuses entirely on Arrowverse. But that doesn't mean they can't have some of those smaller, but still shocking moments for the franchise as a whole, as they did at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths. The event could not only conclude with further development of the Earth-Prime Justice League, but even begin to spark the build-up of what will be its next big crossover for years to come. Along with the established 7 founding members and maybe even making Christie & # 39; s Batman a member to some degree, an Easter egg or two could be laid to foreshadow the next big threat after Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). While the Arrowverse lineup will undoubtedly change as the older shows end and add new ones, a Crisis-type crossover will eventually happen.

It's one of the biggest events for The CW in every season when it comes to this franchise and even if it's not on the cards for the next few seasons, it's bound to happen. As long as productions can be resumed safely and solidly, more details will begin to emerge throughout the year as they enter their new seasons. While it's true that despite the Coronavirus pandemic some sort of crossover will happen, it's definitely safe to say they're still solving the next 2-parter's problems. But with the things that Crisis on Infinite Earths established and that there is an official Bruce Wayne in this universe, there are many exciting options for him. Batwoman / Superman and Lois Cross.

