Preet Bharara criticizes Attorney General Bill Barr as & # 39; a liar & # 39;

Preet Bharara, a former United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, did not launch a Twitter hit on Friday night calling Attorney General Bill Barr a "liar"

the cheep It came after an accusation that Barr had intentionally tried to mislead people about the sudden "resignation" of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

The uproar began on Friday night after Barr announced in a press release that Berman, Bharara's successor at work, would resign his position. The late-night bomb raised his eyebrows, especially since Berman had been investigating billions of dollars in loans from Deutsche Bank to President Trump's company and that of son-in-law Jared Kushner in previous years. Berman had also been investigating the finances of Trump's inaugural celebrations.

Hours later, however, Berman released a statement of his own contradiction with Barr, saying he is not going anywhere.

"I found out in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that he was 'resigning' as the United States Attorney," Berman said in a statement. posted on the Twitter account of the Southern District of New York. "I have not resigned, and do not intend to resign, my position, for which I was appointed by the judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York," Berman's statement continued.

Berman's refusal to leave establishes a confrontation with the Justice Department over how and when he could be forced to leave the job.

Online peanut galleries were also buzzing, with #FridayNightMassacre trending on social media through Saturday morning.

Barr's representatives at the Justice Department did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.