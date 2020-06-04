Pregnant elephant dies after being fed pineapple full of explosives

Indian wildlife officials mourn the death of a pregnant woman wild elephant in Kerala, India, who reportedly died after an unknown assailant fed a pineapple full of firecrackers.

"His jaw was broken and he was unable to eat after chewing on the pineapple and it exploded in his mouth," says chief wildlife guard Surendra Kumar. The outraged officer tells local media that he is certain that the manipulated pineapple was intended to kill the animal, India Tribune reports.

The unintentional feeding reportedly occurred in a remote valley in Attappadi, a forest in southern India, where the 15-year-old elephant had entered a village to forage for food last month. the Quint reports.

ELEPHANTS IN THAILAND FACE HUNGER AS CORONAVIRUSES SERIOUSLY IMPACT TOURISM

The beast died some time later in a river in the Malappuram district, according to a heartbreaking Facebook post by wildlife officer Mohan Krishnan, who was unable to rescue her.

"When we saw her, she was standing in the river, her head immersed in the water," writes the heartbroken ranger. "I had a sixth feeling that I was going to die."

An autopsy revealed that the animal was pregnant at the time of its tragic death.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/640/320/iStock-elephant.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "Indian wildlife officials mourn the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, India, who reportedly died after an unknown assailant fed a pineapple full of firecrackers.

"/>

Who committed the vile crime is unknown. However, Kumar promised to "punish him for" hunting "the elephant" and reportedly "ordered forest officials to catch the culprit."

THE ELEPHANT SANCTUARY LIVESTREAMS HERD BATH TO CALM THE FRAYED NERVES

In response to the heinous act, the Kerala Forest Department reiterated the portion of the Indian constitution that requires citizens to be kind to animals.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Article 51-A (g) of the Indian Constitution says that it will be the duty of every Indian citizen to have compassion for living creatures," they tweeted Tuesday.