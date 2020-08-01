Pregnant woman killed in Columbia, Maryland; critically ill baby

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28 weeks pregnant and was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died, the statement said.

Doctors at the hospital gave birth to the baby, who was reported in critical condition, HCPD said.

Police said multiple bullets were fired from outside into the house, one of which hit Ahmad. No one else was injured.

Several unrelated people live in the house. Detectives are investigating whether anyone was attacked, according to the statement.