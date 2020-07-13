Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24

Nicole Thea, a YouTube personality, dancer and accessories designer, died at 24.

The UK-based social media influencer was best known for posting videos documenting her eight-month pregnancy, and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. Her unborn child is also dead.

Thea's mother revealed the news on Sunday in an Instagram post: “For all of Nicole's friends and supporters, it is very sad that I have to inform them that Nicole and her son, she and (her partner) Boga, named Reign, unfortunately they passed away Saturday morning, "she wrote.

"As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what happened," he continued. "Thanks to his mother RIP. My beautiful baby Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."

Thea's mother also noted that her daughter, also known for her jewelry and lash lines, had some pre-programmed videos that will still be posted on her channel in the coming days. He said Thea's partner, street dancer Global Boga, "made the decision to allow them to air."

In April, Thea announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video showing her belly while dancing with Boga.

"We cannot hide this any longer, secrets … GOD gave us the greatest blessing so far. Finally I am creating a beautiful little human within me," said the caption. "Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD did not make a mistake by making him the father … We are already obsessed with you, our miraculous little baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."

Last Tuesday, she posted an Instagram statement asking for "a month filled with happiness, health, and financial abundance." AMEN."

Thea's latest YouTube video, the behind-the-scenes coverage of a pregnancy photoshoot, was posted on Sunday.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipC5MYLMqRY (/ embed)