Premarket Actions: Stagnant US Recovery Leaves Congress No Margin

What's happening: Our new dashboard that tracks the U.S. economy shows that the comeback has slowed as Covid-19 infections in the U.S. exceed 4.2 million. Restaurant reservations have stagnated and hotel occupancy is declining again, while initial claims for unemployment benefits are increasing.

Anxiety about the deterioration of the situation is evident in the corners of the financial markets. The gold price, considered a safe-haven investment, rose 2% to a record high on Monday, reaching almost $ 1,944 per ounce. Meanwhile, the US dollar, which has retreated, reached its lowest level since 2018.

UBS believes that gold prices will reach $ 2,000 an ounce in late September, driven by the weaker dollar, making it cheaper for foreign investors to buy precious metals. Historically, low interest rates also reduce the attractiveness of other safe-haven investments, such as U.S. Treasury bonds.

But the virus perspective is undoubtedly part of the picture.

"Not only gold rose against the dollar, but almost everything," Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes told clients on Monday. "That is due in part to the feeling that the United States is having a harder time controlling the virus than others, which will underperform the United States economy."

That makes it crucial that American lawmakers get it right for the next round of aid.

What's in the bill: White House officials and Senate Republicans are finalizing legislation that would offer another round of $ 1,200 checks to many Americans, my CNN colleagues report.

It wouldn't renew the total $ 600 weekly unemployment insurance upgrade because it will expire shortly, which Republicans have argued is a disincentive for people to return to work. Instead, workers would receive a refund of up to 70% of lost wages.

This benefit remains a key point of discussion with Democrats and could serve as a barrier to passing the bill before the August recess.

"Let me say: The reason we had $ 600 was its simplicity," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, noting that calculating 70% of someone's lost earnings would be difficult for administrators. . "Why don't we make it simple?"

Goldman Sachs said in a note Sunday that it believes a bill of about $ 1.5 trillion will get legislative approval before the August vacation. But big issues are still up for grabs, from the scope of unemployment benefits to fiscal aid for struggling states.

Travel stocks fall on second wave fears

Travel stocks are shrinking again in Europe as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections scare investors.

Ryanair ( RAY ) , which on Monday reported a loss of € 185 million ($ 216 million) last quarter, said a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe in late fall is the company's "biggest fear".

Short-term bookings in places like Barcelona are already having an impact as infections increase, Ryanair said. The carrier predicts that its traffic this year will drop at least 60%, from 149 million passengers last year to 60 million passengers this year at best.

Investor insight: Ryanair shares fell 5% in early trading.

It is not the only travel company to take a hit. Concerns about a recovery in regional tourism grow. The UK said over the weekend that it would require all people returning from Spain to isolate themselves for 14 days.

British Airways Owner's Shares IAG ( ICAGIA ) It fell almost 9% on Monday, making it the biggest loser in the FTSE 100, while easyJet ( ESYJY ) shed almost 11%.

Lufthansa shares also fell almost 6%, while the shares of the tour operator You ( TUIFF ) 11% plummeted. The company canceled all vacations to mainland Spain until August 9.

Still, the euro continued its rise against the US dollar, rising another 0.4% on Monday to nearly $ 1.17. The coin has gained more than 9% from its recent lows in late March, helped by concerns about the economic outlook in the United States and a large aid package signed by EU leaders last week.

The & # 39; East Nasdaq & # 39; Hong Kong makes its debut

Hong Kong's response to the Nasdaq for heavy tech has been published, reports my CNN Business colleague Laura He.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the 30 largest technology firms trading in the city, including Alibaba ( SLIME ) – It debuted on Monday. It had a difficult start, ending the day 0.8% lower.

Overview: Launch comes as the tech sector gains importance in Hong Kong. Companies like Alibaba, JD.com ( JD ) and NetEase ( NTES ) , all of whom trade in New York, have had secondary listings in the Asian financial center in recent months.

Ant Group, the company behind Chinese mobile payment giant Alipay, last week chose Hong Kong and Shanghai for its IPO.

The new index, which Citi analysts called the "Nasdaq of the East", could help attract quality tech companies to Hong Kong at a difficult time. The city's role as a global financial center has been shaken in recent months by tensions between the United States and China, which have escalated as Beijing moves to tighten its grip on the city.

Look at this space: more companies could consider the Hong Kong charts. Over 30 Chinese companies listed in the US are eligible for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, including Pinduoduo ( PDD ) and Baidu

Hasbro ( HAVE ) and SAP ( SAP ) report results before US markets open

Also Today: US Durable Goods Orders for June are posted at 8:30 a.m.