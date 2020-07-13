Premarket: Businesses are taking on another $ 1 trillion in debt

What's happening: Corporate debt is about to hit a new record in 2020, Janus Henderson said in a report Monday. The asset manager, who analyzed 900 companies around the world, said that net loans could rise to $ 1 trillion this year during 2019, when it increased to $ 8.3 trillion.

"As the global recession takes hold, earnings and cash flow will be much lower," analysts at Janus Henderson said in the report. Although companies cut dividends and share buybacks, "the loan needs will be very large this year," they continued.

Why it matters: More debt is not necessarily a bad thing, and businesses need access to credit to fuel economic recovery. The biggest concern is whether they can keep payments to investors, Janus Henderson said.

While large multinational companies like FedEx ( FDX ) , Nike ( NKE ) and UPS ( UPS ) Janus Henderson portfolio manager Seth Meyer reportedly quickly leveraged credit markets in March to strengthen his financial position as he entered the pandemic, credit issuance has shifted to lower-quality borrowers in recent weeks .

See here: The high-yield issue hit a record high in June, Meyer told my CNN Business colleague Hanna Ziady.

For now, however, investors are not concerned. They signal unprecedented action by the Federal Reserve, which has been buying corporate bonds to help credit markets continue to function during a period of unprecedented economic stress. That helped reduce returns, indicating less risk perception and higher demand.

On the radar: Corporate debt will be a focal point of the earnings season as reports begin this week.

Citigroup's Hans Lorenzen said in a recent note to customers he expects to know that European companies borrowed € 450 billion ($ 510 billion) between March and May, almost triple what they borrowed during the same three months in 2019.

Debt could be even higher in the United States. Janus Henderson notes that American companies now owe almost half of the world's net corporate debt, both because of their global scale and because of a greater willingness to borrow.

Why are Netflix stocks still popular?

Netflix ( NFLX ) It has been a clear winner of the pandemic as people spend more time at home. And some on Wall Street think their fortunes could continue to improve.

Shares of the transmission company rose more than 8% on Friday to a new record, ending the day at $ 548.73. Netflix shares have risen nearly 70% so far this year.

Driving the rally: Friday's jump came after Goldman Sachs raised its Netflix target price to $ 670 a share, the highest on Wall Street, reports my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica.

Analyst Heath Terry believes Netflix will report stronger-than-expected subscriber growth when it posts earnings later this week. He forecasts an increase of at least 12.5 million net subscribers, compared to the consensus estimate of approximately 8.1 million. Netflix had nearly 183 million global subscribers at the end of the March quarter.

Terry said he believes Netflix still has plenty of room to grow, as people spend less on traditional cable TV, theater launches and other live events, freeing up money for streaming services.

"While the thesis 'if it has not yet been subscribed, it never will' is easy rhetoric, it fails to capture the reality of … a radically changing world that is driving change in every corner of behavior of the consumer ". I told the clients.

Not everything is rosy: Netflix is ​​still worried about the future. While the company's 2020 list of series and movies was filmed largely before the pandemic, 2021 could be more complicated if the virus continues to thwart production. You should also be on the lookout for increased competition from Disney + and Apple TV +.

Oil production could increase again in August

Oil producers are prepared to increase production in August. But is the demand stable enough to deserve such a move?

That's the big question from investors ahead of an OPEC committee meeting this week. The cartel is expected to recommend a reduction in supply cuts that have been supporting prices, according to media reports.

Under a proposal by Saudi Arabia, OPEC and its allies would ease current production reductions by 2 million barrels per day to 7.7 million barrels per day, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The demand outlook has improved since April, when growers agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, as strict shutdown orders forced people to stay home.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that demand recovered "strongly" in China and India this spring. The agency now expects demand to drop by 7.9 million barrels per day this year, a slightly smaller decrease than forecast in its previous report.

But the IEA also warned that accelerating Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world poses a great risk to the picture.

Investor information: Oil prices fell on the news Monday, with Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, declining 1.5% to $ 42.61 a barrel.

"While the evidence suggests that we have overcome the oil slump and that supply and demand are rebalancing, headwinds remain in the short term," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, in a note. to the clients.

