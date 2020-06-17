Premier League back with a double head after 100 days of closure

Exactly 100 days after the last game, the Premier League is back.

In stadiums restricted to around 300 people while the dangers of the pandemic persist, Manchester City will host Arsenal after Aston Villa play against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

It will be the start of an unprecedented summer games blitz in an attempt to complete the season before July 26, after Germany, Spain and England resume soccer.

It is a season that seemed like it could be cut for the first time since the outbreak of World War II, as COVID-19 claims around 1,000 lives per day in one of the countries most affected by the disease in the world.

But the government's determination to reclaim the national sport to lift the nation's spirits ensured that social distancing waivers are granted to allow teams to return to training and now to games. There has been a month of COVID-19 testing twice a week for players and coaches.

"When the entire county was closed, all sectors of the industry were wondering when it could return to an appearance of normalcy," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters. "But as soon as we talked to the government, as soon as we talked to our clubs, we really put in place what I would describe as a skeleton plan, trying to carry it out step by step, trying to fill the gaps ever since."

The Premier League was suspended after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12. He assured that there would be no other round of games before the government stopped all sports late, meaning that tens of thousands of fans did not mix, which could have saved lives.

"I've thought about it," Arteta said in a Zoom call with media outlets that replaced the usual pre-game press conference due to health restrictions.

“I thought about the night I started having some symptoms, how serious it was. It was a matter that I couldn't make a decision, I had to report it because it could put a lot of people at risk. "

Now, Arteta's priority on the field is to try to return Arsenal to the Champions League. The North London club is ninth in the standings, eight points from Chelsea, which is fourth. But fifth place will secure a place in elite European competition if the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirms Manchester City's two-season ban on second place next month.

The city knows that it will deliver the Premier League trophy to Liverpool. The celebrations have been delayed since March, but the title can be secured next week. If City lose to Arsenal early on Wednesday, Liverpool may end a 30-year drought by beating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

In Wednesday's opening match, seventh-ranked Sheffield United are trying to maintain their momentum for the Europa League standings by beating Aston Villa, who played the league's last game on March 9 against Leicester.

There is now an initial series of 32 games in 16 days, with only two clearings without action. Start times are also more extended than usual to maximize television viewing with banned fans in stadiums.

Artificial sound will be available to viewers, but some live fans will be broadcast from their home to stadiums on giant screens, with the pubs still closed. Some teams like Brighton, where Arsenal visit on Saturday, will also place cardboard cutouts of fans on the seats.

Players will be asked, whenever possible, to maintain social distance, staying 2 meters (6 feet) away, in the locker room, entering the field, during warm-ups and at celebrations. But now there is a designated chamber to celebrate goals.

"Obviously it's going to be a weird experience with no fans," said Masters. "The Premier League will not return with a capital B until the fans return.

"I think that throughout our discussions with the government and in all sports and those key working groups, real progress has always been made."

For now, only 110 people will be allowed in the red zone around the playing field, and they will be required to have returned a negative COVID-19 test in the past five days as part of a medical passport that will see a scanned barcode. Before you can enter. They include players, coaches, medical personnel, game officials, field technicians and Hawk-eye personnel for video replay technology and goal line.

The amber zone in the stadiums will include media and club executives, who will not require virus testing, while the green zone is the outer lobby.

Teams are encouraged to travel around England on game day, ideally by plane, rather than staying in hotels.