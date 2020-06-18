Premier League players kneel (and stand up) in games between Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

The main act on the day the Premier League returned after a 100-day absence was supposed to be Manchester City's highly successful match against Arsenal, with some of the best players in world football.

But the most memorable moment of action in both games: Aston Villa and Sheffield United literally got things going earlier in the day, taking place before a ball was kicked out of anger.

Referees and staff coaches from the four teams involved in Wednesday's games also knelt, while all players wore jerseys with their names replaced by the words "Black Lives Matter," a tribute to the movement that has grown in importance. since then. George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, the city and England star Raheem Sterling contributed to a short video featuring other top soccer stars explaining how they are "tired" about the way blacks are treated and represented.

"I love that choreographed tribute" CNN contributor Darren Lewis tweeted , referring to when the Villa and United players knelt.

"All players, including referee Michael Oliver, knelt for a tribute to Black Lives Matter the moment the world's eyes are on the game after the kickoff. Brilliant."

Both games, played without fans, were also preceded by a minute of silence in memory of those who died from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, Britain's Secretary of Culture Oliver Dowden said "the best league in the world" return "shows the soft power of sport in the UK."

"The Premier League will return and the world will be watching," added Dowden. "This is hugely symbolic. It is a boost for our soccer-loving nation. We also need fans to play their part, watching from home. To maintain the home edge, support from home."

& # 39; Significant occlusion & # 39;

If the game between Villa and United ended goalless, however, it delivered one of the most surreal moments of the 2019/2020 season, in fact in Premier League history.

United's Oliver Norwood crossed a rather innocuous ball in the penalty area, but when Villa goalkeeper Oerjan Haaskjold Nyland stepped back, he appeared to go over his line holding the ball, largely due to teammate Keinan Davis pushed.

However, referee Michael Oliver's clock failed to chime and means that the entire ball had crossed the line, which subsequent TV replays seemed to indicate had clearly happened.

According to Hawk-Eye Innovations, the developer of the finish line technology system, Oliver did not receive a signal on his watch due to a "significant" occlusion.

"The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, the defender and the goal post." The Hawk-Eye Innovations statement said.

"This level of occlusion has never been seen before in more than 9,000 games in which the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been operational."

At the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, in addition to kneeling, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also raised his fist as the Gabon international paid tribute to a symbol of black protest and liberation.

In particular, Olympic medal winners John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists on the podium at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City during the US national anthem. USA

The gesture has been adopted many times since then, and many have raised their fists during the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of Floyd's death.

Technology didn't get in the way of a far more fascinating game at Etihad Stadium when second-place City won 3-0, against the backdrop of a Manchester downpour, thanks to goals from Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Arsenal defender David Luiz, who came in as a substitute for the first half, was to blame for two of those goals and the Brazilian's miserable afternoon came to an early conclusion after receiving a red card for awarding the penalty that led to the second local team. .

Foden's goal came in halting time, with 11 minutes added after Eric Garcia had to be retired after a horrible collision with teammate Emerson.

The victory means City is now 22 points behind leader Liverpool, with the Reds on the verge of winning the Premier League's first title. Liverpool last won a high flying crown 30 years ago, in the former First Division.

So two games to go, 90 left. Before Liverpool take the field in the Merseyside derby in Everton on Sunday, the two teams joined by provocative and pugnacious manager Jose Mourinho – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – meet on Friday .