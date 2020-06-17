Premier League teams kneel, wear & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; in exchange for a coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League began its reboot of the season on Wednesday with a special moment.

Before the start, the Aston Villa and Sheffield United players, as well as the referees, knelt in support of global protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

Instead of the player's last names on the back of their jerseys, the teams had "Black Lives Matter" written above their numbers. Some Premier League teams even knelt during training as they prepared to return from league close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We gamers unite with the singular goal of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to achieve a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunity for all, regardless of color or creed," the players recently said. of the Premier League. in a sentence. "This symbol is a sign of unity of all the Players, all the Staff, all the Clubs, all the Match Officials, and the Premier League."