Preparing for a second shutdown

Coupled with mass unemployment, permits, and wage cuts, there could be more bad news for workers due to the spread of Covid-19: a precipitous drop in wage growth.

The U.S. workforce should prepare for the slowest rate of wage growth in the recorded history of the United States, writes Gad Levanon, head of The Conference Board's Labor Market Institute for CNN Business Outlook.

Well, unemployment is a big driver of wage growth. And although the economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, the unemployment rate remains high, at 11.1%.

Levanon said we can expect wage growth over the next year or two to be slower than the lowest point reached during and after the Great Recession.

To put it bluntly, he said it would be the worst growth in recorded history.

Workers in sectors where social distancing is difficult, such as entertainment, travel and food services, are likely to be most affected.

This will not only make it harder for workers to make ends meet, it will also worsen the wage gap.

Japan's Work for Life Culture

Not all economies have been as successful as the United States when it comes to Covid-19.

Just look at the numbers of jobs in May, when there were still widespread closings. Japan's unemployment rate was 2.9%. In the United States, it was 13.3%.

How is that possible?

The Japanese work-for-life culture plays an important role. While many Japanese companies ask workers to stay at home, they still pay them.

More than four million people in Japan received at least part of their wages in May, even if they were not at work. That is less than six million in April.

By law, employers in Japan must pay at least 60% of wages during a compulsory leave of the company, reports CNN Business & # 39; Kaori Enjoji.

Putting workers on leave has allowed the country to avoid mass layoffs, but some economists argue that retaining workers during the economic crisis could backfire.

Small businesses fear second round will come

It's been an incredibly difficult few months for small businesses in the United States.

And just as cities and states were beginning to allow them to reopen, many are concerned that they may face yet another closure.

That could be devastating.

There is growing concern that more government funds will be needed to keep small businesses afloat, especially if more states and cities close again.

"We, like many companies, think that by the time the [Paycheck Protection Program] funds are depleted and the loan payments are due again, we would be out of danger and could operate almost normally," said one owner of a small company CNN Business & # 39; Jeanne Sahadi.

Survival mode: Adapt

Many companies have been spinning to stay afloat.

Covid-19 has changed the way we drink wine, eat dinner, exercise, and go out. And companies are getting creative with their offerings, reports CNN Business & # 39; Clare Duffy.

We're talking about takeaway cocktails, drop-only restaurants, and direct-to-consumer movie debuts.

A California gym has found a way for members to continue sweating with proper social distancing: training capsules. Click here to see a photo.

The dating game also looks different these days. A new app called Quarantine Together asks users every day at 6 p.m. to verify that they've washed their hands before they can connect with another user. After 20 minutes of text messaging, users can opt for video chat.

I don't even like to buy pants without seeing them in person first.

But some people are buying houses without even stepping on them.

With orders to stay home and social distancing, would-be homeowners rely on 3D videos and virtual tours to find a home. Home listings have also been enhanced to give buyers a better idea of ​​the home's amenities and other features.

CNN Business & # 39; Anna Bahney You have more information about what the process is like here.