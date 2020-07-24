President of Texas Tech University is set to reopen despite increasing coronavirus cases in the state

Many colleges and universities are preparing for students to return in the fall, but with the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country, many parents and students are wondering if these additional precautions will keep spikes on campus at bay.

Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas, is an institution that is moving ahead with plans for face-to-face classes on August 24, but its president, Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, says they are prepared to pivot in the event that the situation Ask for it.

“The ultimate success of our planning will largely depend on student behavior. How they respect the problems of social distancing and the security measures they take when they are not on campus, ”Schovanec told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

The campus will not look the same for students returning to the University of West Texas. Schovanec has implemented a number of new guidelines, including mask requirements in campus buildings and dining facilities by all students, teachers, and staff, reduced capacity in classrooms and laboratories, and reduced occupancy in dormitories.

To test some of these new protocols, TTU welcomed some 350 students and 30 faculty members for a summer session that began on July 7.

"It went very well," said Schovanec. "Now, I would be cautious in trying to extrapolate from 350 students to something close to 40,000, but it gives us some confidence that the plans and policies we have in place can work."

The university president said of those 350 students, there have been no reports of a positive COVID-19 test. But with classes scheduled to resume in about five weeks, Schovanec wants to make sure they don't get to a position where college becomes a hot spot like certain businesses and bars were earlier this summer in Texas.

As of July 23, Texas had 361,125 cases of COVID-19, 23 percent more than a week ago.

"We want to remain open. We want to do everything possible to provide students with the experience that they have expressed that they want, and that includes public events, conferences, performances, but also athletics, ”Schovanec said.

TTU is known for its talented college sports, particularly soccer, an NCAA Division I program at the Big 12 Conference. It is a fall sport that many hope to return to in September.

"Governor Abbott's last executive order was 50 percent capacity for our soccer games this fall, and that is still in effect, so we are modeling around that 50 percent capacity as we move forward in the fall." said athletic director Kirby Hocutt. .

Playing in a half-empty stadium can not only hamper the energy of Red Raiders fans, it will also deepen the budget holes the university already faces.

According to Schovanec, the coronavirus pandemic has cost the school about $ 65 million since March, and that does not include the impact it has had on the athletics department.

Hocutt said he planned his fiscal budget for 2021 $ 7 million lower than last year due to fans' apprehension and the current economic recession, but that he had to make an additional $ 10 million adjustment when he learned that stadiums They could only be half filled with clients.

"That has been extremely difficult. When he talks about $ 17 million out of his $ 93 million budget, that's significant. Those are some significant changes, ”said Hocutt.

The Red Raiders will kick off their first 2020 soccer game at the University of Texas at El Paso on September 5.

"We continue to be prepared if we have to do more, and we continue to navigate so many unknowns and uncertainties and we just have to be prepared for the choppy waters ahead," said Hocutt.