President of the National Education Association: Schools need more money to adapt to learning from the coronavirus era

National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia said in "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday that schools will require additional funds to reopen their doors this fall.

TEACHER UNION LEADER INSISTS SCHOOLS NEED MORE FUNDING TO OPEN

"What we want is not impossible," Garcia told Bill Hemmer. “We want our children to return to a safe school. That's the part we're a little confused with … if it's the president or the governor, just saying open the doors, put the kids the way they left, what could possibly go wrong? Many things could go wrong, ”said García.

Trump administration officials expressed their commitment Tuesday to work "hand in hand" with local governments and jurisdictions to safely reopen schools in the fall after the coronavirus closes.

Also Tuesday, the President and First Lady organized a "dialogue" session at the White House, focused on the safe return of children to classrooms in September.

"This is what we need," said Garica. "Complicating everything that was not part of the discussion … [is] the funding we have for our public schools. The sales tax, the income tax, the property tax, has fallen by a cliff. "

TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT TO KEEP SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR 'POLITICAL REASONS& # 39;

Garcia said recent budget cuts make it difficult for schools to properly implement safety precautions, such as additional disinfection procedures and the installation of Plexiglas in classrooms.

He also called on the federal government to give schools the "same kind of consideration" as small businesses, many of which have been saved by the small business aid program approved by Congress in March.

"There is less money right now, less dollars," he said. "They are talking about mass layoffs. How are we going to do this if the federal government doesn't do what they did for Shake Shack? If the federal government saw us the same way they saw companies …"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everything costs money at a time when budgets are cut," García concluded. "What little we had is even less now. He will need help. Help his public schools. Help us."