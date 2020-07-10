President Trump and Fauci do not speak as coronavirus pandemic worsens

"Dr. Fauci is a good man, but he has made many mistakes," Trump said this week, undermining the public health expert that Americans say in polls they trust more than the president.

When the coronavirus task force met this week at the Department of Education, Fauci was told to communicate by phone rather than attend in person.

While he has conducted a series of newspaper and radio interviews, he has stopped appearing on major American television networks.

"I have a reputation, as you probably have discovered, for telling the truth at all times and not for sugary stuff," Fauci told the Financial Times this week. "And that may be one of the reasons I haven't been on television much lately."

Trump has been irritated by Fauci's unspoken reproaches and by the manifest corrections of his mistakes. But at the start of the outbreak, he generally remained silent, understanding that he gained little by undermining someone with widespread credibility among the American people.

Instead, he declared the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a "major television star for all the right reasons," an external compliment that nonetheless pointed to some Trump allies, who don't like being upstaged. or undermined, from trouble brewing.

Those suspicions were confirmed in mid-April, when signs of discord began to appear more publicly. Trump retweeted a conservative activist who used the hashtag #FireFauci to complain about the doctor, although the White House later insisted that Trump had no plans to fire him and that "Fauci has been and continues to be a trusted adviser to President Trump."

But a month later, when states began to reopen, often without meeting parameters devised by Fauci and other members of the task force and issued by the White House, Trump began to increase his public reprimands.

"He wants to play all sides of the equation," Trump said of Fauci in mid-May.

Still, even then, both men claimed that their relationship was not contentious. Authorities confirmed that it was mostly accurate. They did not participate in large shouting or shooting combats. But Trump's irritation at being publicly undermined was still evident in conversations with his friends and aides, when he complained that Fauci did not appear to be on his side.

In early June, Trump and Fauci had stopped participating in person. Fauci, who has advised all presidents since Ronald Reagan, told the Financial Times this week that he last saw Trump on June 2 at the White House and has not personally informed him in at least two months.

Meanwhile, Trump began to openly criticize the doctor.

In June, he stated multiple times that Fauci was not responsible for deciding the return of professional sports: "Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL football," he wrote on Twitter, after Fauci asked when they might start. the leagues.

In recent interviews, he openly questioned the advice he received from Fauci at the start of the outbreak.

"I think we are in a good place. I disagree with him," Trump said in an interview Tuesday when asked about Fauci's claim that the United States is still "knee-deep in the first wave" of the pandemic.

Trump accused Fauci of wavering in the first decisions in the crisis, saying it was better to ignore the experts and trust their instincts.

"Dr. Fauci said not to wear masks and now he says to wear them," he told Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television. "And he said a lot of things. Don't close China. Don't ban China. I did it anyway. I didn't listen to my experts and I banned China. We would have been in a much worse situation. You wouldn't." I don't think how many more deaths we would have had if we hadn't banned it. "

Trump's criticism of Fauci is not entirely supported; The decision to discourage the use of masks was largely due to their national shortage, and Fauci publicly endorsed the travel ban from China when it was announced.

Still, Trump's criticisms reflect his belief that health experts he brought together at the beginning of the pandemic have been wrong, an opinion that some conservative media fanatics have accused Fauci and others in the administration of imposing blockade measures. draconian despite being unelected officials.

In some ways, Fauci's critics on Fox and in Congress have tweaked their complaints about him to reflect the kind of criticism they know attracts Trump. By portraying him as an unelected bureaucrat trying to undermine Trump, they go back to the "deep state" conspiracies that have fueled Trump countless times before.

Once an almost constant presence on television, Fauci has been relegated in recent weeks to newspaper interviews, online broadcasts, and radio. While his comments still get widespread coverage, both for his overall credibility and his fascination with his relationship with Trump, they have not reached as wide an audience as a morning show or cable news interview.

In several this week, Fauci denounced the politicization surrounding the federal response to the coronavirus, saying the nation would have been better served if the leaders acted in unison.

"One of the problems we face is that in the midst of trying to combat an unprecedented historical pandemic, there are still divisions, there are political divisions," he told The Hill. "We can see that when we look at the different points of view people take towards this."

"So I think you would have to assume that if there wasn't that much division, we would have a more coordinated approach," he later told the FiveThiryEight podcast.

He did not specifically mention the president in those interviews. But when asked in a conversation with the Financial Times about Trump's false claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless," he seemed puzzled.

"I'm trying to find out where the president got that number from," Fauci said. "What I think happened is that someone told him that overall mortality is around 1%. And he interpreted, therefore, that 99% is not a problem, when that is obviously not the case."

However, if you are seeking clarity directly from the President, you may have to wait.

Trump himself has not attended a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force since April, according to administration officials. As the panel meets Friday at the White House, Trump travels to Florida on unrelated matters. Fauci was seen arriving at the meeting mid-morning.