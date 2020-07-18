President Trump announces $ 2 million for the September 11 Memorial in New York

President Trump announced Friday the allocation of new federal funds for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

"I am proud to announce $ 2 million for the @ Sept11Memorial In New York! "he tweeted." This special site ensures that the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those lost in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, will never be forgotten! "

However, it is unclear where the new funds announced by Trump are coming from. Paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks in 2001 and 1993, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum operates as a non-profit organization. It has been closed for several months due to COVID-19 and is funded through donations, as well as entry and concession fees.

This occurs two weeks after the president spoke on Mount Rushmore about the sanctity of the United States' memorials and memorials on the fourth of July.

In his speech, Trump pledged to protect federal monuments and also announced the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes to pay tribute to historically significant Americans. Some of those featured will include Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, former President Ronald Regan and Frederick Douglass.

Fox News contacted the White House press office about the financing, but received no response.