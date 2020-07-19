President Trump does not believe we need a national mask mandate

When asked by Fox News's Chris Wallace if he would consider instituting a mandate, Trump replied, "No, I want people to have some freedom, and I don't believe in that, no."

As part of an hour-long interview, Trump also said he disagrees with the assessment by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said in a press conference this week that "if we all covered our faces for the next four weeks, six weeks, we could take this epidemic to the ground."

"I do not agree with the statement that if everyone wears a mask, everything disappears," Trump said. "Dr. Fauci said not to wear a mask, our Surgeon General, an excellent guy, said not to wear a mask. Everyone was saying not to wear a mask. Suddenly, everyone should wear a mask, and as you know, Masks also cause problems, that being said, I believe in masks. I think masks are good. "

In the early days of the pandemic, public health officials asked people not to wear masks to save supplies for front-line workers, but now, both Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, like US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, they have repeatedly asked Americans to wear masks in public.