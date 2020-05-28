President Trump hopes to sign an executive order on social media Thursday

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images



President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday on social media, according to tweets by several White House reporters on Wednesday. The expected move comes after Twitter verified Trump's mail-in ballot tweets for containing "potentially misleading misinformation."

No other details have been released on what the executive order will contain. The White House referred CNET to "group reports" about the executive order.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said in a tweet that Twitter "has now shown that everything we've been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct" and that "great action" would follow. He did not specify what this action would be, but White House reporters to The New York Times, PBS and CNN tweeted on Wednesday that the president will sign an executive order "relating to social media" tomorrow.

On the flight back to Washington, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that President Trump is going to sign some kind of executive order on social media. It appears no further details have been offered, but it comes after he lashed out at fact checks on his tweets. – Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 27, 2020

The White House says Trump will sign an executive order "relating to social media" tomorrow, but does not provide details on what he could say or do. – Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 27, 2020

Trump's expected action highlights how tensions between some of the world's largest social media companies and conservatives are heating up amid their efforts to combat disinformation. Twitter and other social media companies have repeatedly denied that they stifle conservative speech.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted to his more than 80 million followers that "THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots will be nothing less than substantially fraudulent," a claim that has been discredited by fact-checkers and organizations news. . He continued his comments in another tweet, stating that it will be a "Rigorous Choice." In a rare move, Twitter later added a tag to the two Trump tweets because they contained "potentially misleading information about the voting processes."

A label appears under both tweets that says, "Get the data on the ballots by mail." Clicking on the warning notice directs people to page Explaining that data verifiers say there is no evidence that mail ballots are related to voter fraud.

Twitter, Google and Facebook declined to comment. Snap and TikTok did not immediately respond. It is unclear whether the executive order has yet been finalized.