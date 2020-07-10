President Trump lands in Florida

Bing Guan / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Infectious disease experts in the United States are calling for decisions about reopening schools "to be based on available evidence and resources to address the risks of infection and disease" in a new statement Friday from the Infectious Diseases Society of America. and the HIV Medicine Association.

"While the data indicates that children are less likely to develop serious illness due to COVID-19 and transmit the disease, cases where children have become seriously ill, including with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C ) – and the children who died should raise concerns, as much is still unknown about the dynamics of the new coronavirus, "said Dr. Thomas File, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and Dr. Judith Feinberg, President of the HIV Medicine Association said.

"Additionally, teachers, school administrators, and other adults critical to the operation of the school may be more vulnerable due to age or conditions that carry increased risks of serious illness and death from COVID-19. Flexibility should be provided to students, teachers and staff with underlying health problems – conditions that put them at risk for complications from COVID-19, "the statement said. "The provisions for at-risk students should include only distance learning, and for their at-risk teachers, the option to provide only distance education."

The statement also noted that policies for detecting symptoms among students and staff must be in place prior to reopening and that it plans how to respond to the possible event that a student or staff member becomes ill.

"New funding for all school systems is essential, and must be adequate to ensure safe conditions, including appropriate physical distance, as well as sufficient quantities of masks and other personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and proper cleaning and disinfection of classrooms and surfaces in common areas, school buses and other forms of community transportation for students, "the statement said.

"We will not gain control of this pandemic or successfully reopen the economy unless we first protect people and public health," the statement added. "The safety of our children, their families, teachers and other school personnel should be guiding factors in all school reopening decisions, and no school should be forced to open in a situation that presents unacceptable risks."