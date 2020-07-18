President Trump pays tribute to John Lewis, a "civil rights hero"

After being silent Saturday morning as other tributes arrived, President Trump tweeted condolences for the late Representative John Lewis in the afternoon and called him a "civil rights hero."

"Sad to hear the news of the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis. Melania and I send our prayers to him and his family," Trump tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. after he left the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Lewis, D-Ga., Died Friday night after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Lewis, former chairman of the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee (SNCC) and one of the keynote speakers at the historic March in Washington with Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis spent his life advocating for minority rights. Lewis served in Congress for 33 years.

But Lewis was not a Trump fan. He sparked a boycott of his inauguration in 2017 and said the president-elect was not a "legitimate president." Lewis said the Russians destroyed Hillary Clinton's candidacy and helped Trump win the election.

Trump responded to Lewis by saying in January 2017 that he was "talking" and "no action," and tweeted that "Lewis should be spending more time fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart."

Lewis continued to speak out against Trump during his presidency and delivered an emotional speech on the floor of the House in support of Trump's impeachment investigation, citing a "moral obligation."

"Our nation is based on the principle that we have no kings," Lewis said in the December 2019 speech. "We have presidents. And the constitution is our compass. When you see something that is not right, it is not fair, it is not. fair, you have a moral obligation to say something. Do something. Our children and their children will ask us: "What did you do? What did you say? For some, this vote can be difficult. But we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history. "

Given the acrimony between Trump and Lewis, Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat, earlier Saturday urged Trump to remain silent on Lewis's passing.

"(P) lease says nothing," Bass, the head of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted. "… Please, let us cry in peace."

Trump had already issued a White House proclamation shortly after 11 a.m. to lower American flags to a personal level across the country "as a sign of respect for memory and long-standing public service" by Lewis. And both White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Vice President Mike Pence issued condolences and tributes.

While Trump's brief statement was less effusive than other presidents and members of his Administration, Trump did not mention the controversy he once had with Lewis.

The tributes for Lewis came earlier Saturday from former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as lawmakers from both parties, who praised Lewis for his lifelong dedication to finding freedom and justice for all.

Bush recalled Lewis's march for equality in Selma, Alabama, where he "responded to brutal violence with valiant hope." Carter said Lewis "left an indelible mark on history through his quest to make our nation more just."

Bill and Hillary Clinton called Lewis "the nation's conscience" and said they were grateful that their friend "lived to see a new generation of Americans take to the streets in search of their beloved community."

Obama, who awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his courage and unwavering commitment to justice, said Lewis "loved this country so much that he risked his life and blood so he could fulfill his promise."

Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, said: "I don't know any man with more courage than John Lewis. He was a giant walking among us. When I saw him, I couldn't help but think one thing: 'I don't have I haven't done enough. May his life and legacy inspire each of us to fight for justice, equality and what is right. "

Pence praised Lewis as a "good and great man" whose decades of public service changed the United States.

"John Lewis will be remembered as a giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction made our nation a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans," Pence said in a statement.

"While John Lewis will be correctly remembered as an icon of the civil rights movement, he was also a colleague and friend to me," added Pence. "Even when we differed, John was always always kind and my family and I will never forget the privilege of crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge at his side on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday."

