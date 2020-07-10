President Trump says Biden has been 'brainwashed' exclusively by & # 39; Hannity & # 39;

President Trump telephoned "Hannity" on Thursday, where he covered a number of topics, including the coronavirus and Democratic presidential leader Joe Biden, who said it appeared to have been "brainwashing."

"It has been taken over by the radical left. He has no idea what they are doing and what they are getting him into," Trump told host Sean Hannity. "And if you look at the deal they made with Bernie Sanders now and the group, it's all crazy, radical left-wing stuff. And Joe will never be able to fight him, even if he disagrees with it, which I really don't think so. does."

RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE BIDEN DEM PLATFORM SIGNAL CONCESSIONS TO THE SANDERS-AOC WING IN CLIMATE CHANGE

The president was referring to Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders releasing a comprehensive set of recommendations for the party convention platform on Wednesday, presenting a progressive roadmap for the former vice president.

"I think they brainwashed him. They brainwashed him. He doesn't know where he is. He doesn't know what he's doing. And our country will suffer, our stock markets will collapse. Bad things will happen," Trump said. "They will define the police. They will abolish the police. Perhaps it is a violent reaction or perhaps they are going to hell like Venezuela."

Hannity asked Trump if Biden was trying to "pull out" of the Trump debate, sparking a strange exchange on whether or not Biden said he had cognitive tests "or COVID-19.

"He was referring to the COVID tests," Trump said. "He didn't mean cognitive. He meant COVID."

Hannity backed down saying the former vice president said cognitive, which Biden did last month at a press conference saying he was evaluated "constantly."

"He didn't mean that because you don't have those tests that often," Trump said, challenging Biden to take the same cognitive test he did at Walter Reed Medical Center. "He didn't mean that because he hasn't taken any cognitive tests because he couldn't pass one."

Trump later teased Biden about his appearance by wearing a "massive" mask, saying it makes the Democratic nominee "feel good," before adding that he would wear a mask while visiting Walter Reed.

"And I hope to wear a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You are in a hospital. I think it is very appropriate," Trump said. "I don't have a problem with a mask. I don't think you need it when you get tested all the time. Everyone around you does."

Trump defended his administration's handling of the coronavirus by promoting his decisions he made in the early days of the virus. He called Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus workforce, a "good man," but noted that he made "many mistakes" regarding the virus. He also criticized the media, saying they focus on the cases and ignore the deaths.

"They don't talk about death because deaths are so low," said Trump.

The president also flirted with the idea of ​​forgiving Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, accusing former President Barack Obama and Biden of spying on their campaign.

"President Obama and Joe Biden spied on my campaign. They knew everything that was happening. They were in the rooms when everyone talked about it. All of these people work for them," Trump said. "I know how the White House works. I think I can say it now better than anyone. And they knew everything that was happening."

Hannity pressured Trump again on pardons, and the president said, "I'm always thinking, I'm always thinking."

Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa of Fox News contributed to this report.