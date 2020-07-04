President Trump signs extension to paycheck protection program

House lawmakers unanimously approved the extension less than a day after the program expired, and PPP will now remain open for applications until August 8.

The president's approval of the measure completes a whirlwind of days for a program that is likely to close until bipartisan negotiations begin in the Senate on Tuesday.

Congress created the program in March to help small businesses keep employees on their payrolls by closing nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 4.8 million small business owners have tapped more than $ 520 billion in potentially forgivable loans through the program.