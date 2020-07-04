President Trump signs extension to paycheck protection program

House lawmakers unanimously approved the extension less than a day after the program expired, and PPP will now remain open for applications until August 8.
The president's approval of the measure completes a whirlwind of days for a program that is likely to close until bipartisan negotiations begin in the Senate on Tuesday.
Congress created the program in March to help small businesses keep employees on their payrolls by closing nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 4.8 million small business owners have tapped more than $ 520 billion in potentially forgivable loans through the program.
The program was so critical in its infancy that a first round of funding ran out in less than two weeks in April and had to be replenished.
But interest in the program has waned in recent weeks, as changing rules and the inability of borrowers to re-obtain a second loan limited the number of small businesses able to go through the application process.
At the time of the program's closing on Tuesday, more than $ 130 billion in allocated funds went unused.
Lawmakers are negotiating how to get smaller, hardest hit companies to take advantage of a second round of aid.
This story has been updated with additional details.