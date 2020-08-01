President Trump takes over the "permanent war" lobby over Germany

Even in the midst of the national crisis and deep polarization, a promise of bipartisan establishment remains: that the US military presence abroad must continue, forever.

Witness the reaction to President Trump's recent decision to relocate nearly 12,000 soldiers away from Germany. "A serious mistake," warned Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. Senator Mitt Romney had an aggressive attack. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen argued that only the Kremlin would encourage such a move.

Apparently he hasn't examined polls showing that a plurality of Germans want troops to leave, and, more tellingly, that the vast majority, almost 80 percent in some polls, would prefer Berlin to remain neutral or even side by side. of Russia in a hypothetical case of the United States. Russian conflict

However, for the permanent war contingent in Washington, the United States will never be able, militarily, to withdraw militarily from any part of the world, regardless of popular preferences (at home and abroad), the state of our economy or the realities Changing Globals: Especially That Retired German. Politicians magnetically gravitate to the boards of Russian energy companies, like children, for ice cream.

Trump understands this. A bright spot in his administration has been the absence of new foreign conflicts that become endless deadlocks. That has not been an easy task, considering the militaristic impulses of his predecessors and career national security personnel, who keep a decidedly interventionist thumb on the balance of politics.

Germany tells the story. Keeping troops in Germany, we are told, is critical to fending off Russian aggrandizement and protecting US national security. All old when one remembers that the 2004 Bush administration decision to reduce the number of troops in Germany was encountered the same resistance.

Americans are supposed to defend Germany from Russian aggression in perpetuity. However, Germany has no qualms about tying its energy security to Moscow through the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline. We are told that the NATO alliance is of utmost importance, but not so important that Germany meets its defense spending obligation. 2 percent of GDP.

As the president shrewdly put it: “Germany pays Russia billions of dollars a year for energy, and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia. What's that all about? "

The Pentagon appears to be ready to slowly walk the German withdrawal process, hoping to kick the can past Election Day. Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned that eliminating Germany's troops will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete. Men who don't blink as they send American troops and equipment from the Midwest to Timbuktu suddenly worry about costs when it comes time to move our men and women in uniform in the opposite direction.

The establishment's allergy to troop withdrawals is not limited to Germany alone.

Of the few constants in Washington, one thing remains certain: if talking about the Middle East reductions attracts the President's attention too much, there is always some pretext to keep the boots on the ground. While the regimes in the region make deals with each other and invite Russia and China to enter, we are told that American boots are absolutely essential to ensure the security of. . . various Iranian and Saudi client states.

Not surprising when one considers the millions of dollars flowing from the defense industry to dozens of influential Washington think tanks and politicians.

Jumping the hotline to the presidency has blessed Trump with the unique ability to avoid decades of joyous surrender and preparation by defense interests with big bucks; In interviews, he has recognized the influence of the military-industrial complex.

However, as commander in chief, Trump finally accepts the troop surge after months of pressure from military advisers or while being distracted by a dispute on Twitter or another, no doubt to the relief of military-industrial "adults" in room.

Most recently, Trump withdrew demands for a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by November, leaving at least 4,000 soldiers in the country on election day at the request of Pentagon officials and security teams in the hope that a flexible team player like Joe Biden takes the reins.

Meanwhile, the internal front is economically devastated and divided by social conflicts. Trump's choice possibilities seem bleak, but one way to assert himself in a popular and engaging way is to push for expedited withdrawals, while he still can.

Allan Richarz is a writer based in Tokyo.