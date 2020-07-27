President Trump, the suburbs are no longer stagnant in the 1950s (opinion)

That's because, in national politics, the suburbs matter. Year after year, the suburbs cast the deciding vote for presidents, Congress, and even stadiums. And now, after seeing his poll numbers plummet among these politically moderate "swing" voters, including many moderate college-educated women who supported him in 2016, candidate Trump has finally turned his attention to the suburbs.

Therefore, the President has embarked on a suburban butchery strategy. Call it a retro strategy reminiscent of past political days, one that assembles the images of Black Lives Matters protesters and low-income urbanites to scare the most conservative suburbanites into backing it up again.

Is there a market for this message? Perhaps, as the occasional suburban protest suggests. The same for some suburban antipathies to tear down the statues of the founding fathers and backlash against the police, according to a Fox News poll. And almost all suburban voters are moderate. But overall, Trump is deeply immersed with suburban voters, deeper in all categories, from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy to his compassion, intelligence, and even mental solidity in handling the president's job.

Trump is especially in trouble with suburban women. Where the nation as a whole gives Biden a 17-point advantage over Trump in his ability to deal with the pandemic, suburban women expand it to 26 points. The gap in the ability to manage race relations increases an additional 12 points, compared to the 21 points that are already increasing. Even in Trump's relatively stronger area, the economy, where the nation is divided between the candidates, suburban women have more confidence in Biden by 11 points, according to the survey.

The biggest problem for Trump's new suburban strategy is that it is based on an outdated notion of what has been going on in the suburbs for years. It is more than likely that the tirades of the law and the president's order will quench suburban votes without shaking off your flirting by voting for Biden.

If anything, recent polls show strong support for Black Lives Matters protesters.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll last month, 64% of Americans support Black Lives Matter's protests against police violence. A Quinnipiac poll reflected a similar reality, with 67% of registered voters saying they supported the protests in response to the death of George Floyd. These are national numbers, but because suburbs account for such a large percentage of national polls and tend to reflect average opinions from urban and rural voters, they most likely represent suburban thinking. If anything, according to the Fox News poll, support for Black Lives Matters in the suburbs is probably greater.

What is clear is that something has changed, and that is evident when white and middle-class homeowners join black protesters on the lush trails of Long Island.

Most of those surveyed see systemic racism in the police as a major problem facing the country. And while Trump might see some natural light in these numbers, which reflect a remarkable chasm between Democrats and Republicans, they seem too dark for a law-and-order campaign strategy.

Much of the suburbs has changed, from an influx of minorities who brought their Democratic Party preferences with them, to the relative rarity of women who just stay home with their children instead of keeping a job outside the home and volunteering as quality volunteers. of the causes of life.

The days of the suburbs as deserts of diversity are long gone.

Known as America's "first suburb," Long Island is forecast to become a majority minority, and therefore probably a majority Democrat, long before the middle of the century. Many other suburbs, like Fairfax, Virginia, are already there. Near Loudon, a key benchmark in a swing state, is roughly a third non-target.

Add a moderate suburban ideology to the influence of demographics, and Trump's raucous conservative rhetoric has only heightened Republican woes with many former white supporters.

Yes, systemic and personal racism still affects suburbs across the country, especially in the residential real estate industry as revealed in recent Newsday research. But the demographic and social trends that have helped transform many suburban counties from reliably "red" to "purple" and even "blue" have exhausted much of the political power of bigotry.

With the suburbs casting half the nation's votes and lining up with the winner of at least the last nine presidential contests, being out of step with the new suburb is asking to stumble. That's certainly what happened in the 2018 and 2019 elections, where voters elected Democrats in dozens of federal, state, and local races.

But Trump doesn't seem to see the need to attract moderates. Instead, he appears to be taking pages from a suburban playbook from the 1950s (and later) that relied on racial "dog whistles" that you didn't have to be a dog to listen to. And often they worked.

Now not so much. Not when, even in a landscape still stubbornly segregated, more and more political leaders, doctors, clients, customers and employees of voters are people of color.

And not when in many suburbs it is not clear what Trump means when he says that the Obama administration's housing policy "destroyed the suburbs." Before the Covid-19 health and economic trauma, for which Trump is blaming himself heavily, most white suburbs enjoyed record employment and business investment.

What they see and want more and more are affordable urban-style apartments in vibrant suburban urban centers where their adult children can live, rather than in their basement. What many suburban people want is a mix of the 50s and 20s, that is, 2020, as a way to have the best of urban and suburban life.

But Trump seems to be saying "Leave it to Beaver" and "Father knows best." And that's hard to sell to people whose tastes, including politicians, have changed for the foreseeable future.