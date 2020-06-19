President Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

The messages, which came when the nation marks the day in 1865 that the last black slaves in the US USA They learned that they had been freed from slavery, they made no attempt to achieve a unifying or commemorative tone. Instead, Trump used his platform to heighten the drama surrounding his return to the campaign and to warn opponents to stay away.
"Please understand, they won't treat you like you've been to New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!" he wrote on Friday morning.
It was a departure from Trump's statement earlier this month that he is an "ally of all peaceful protesters," although not necessarily surprising given his repeated condemnation of protests that, in some cases, turned violent.
"Large crowds and lines are already forming in Tulsa. My campaign has not yet started. It begins Saturday night in Oklahoma!" he wrote.
In fact, outside the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, a line began to form earlier this week with those attending the rally eagerly awaiting the president's arrival.
On Friday, the White House issued a statement marking the holiday, writing it "it reminds us both of the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have accompanied emancipation. It is as much a memory of a plague in our history as it is a celebration of our nation's unrivaled ability to triumph over darkness. "
However, the "triumph over darkness" message was barely visible in Trump's Twitter feed less than 30 minutes later, when he tweeted his threat against protesters.
Trump also complained about a recent Fox News poll that shows him following his Democratic rival in presidential election Joe Biden for double digits, recent Democratic political publicity, the Supreme Court decision on immigration, and a message saying: "LA SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. " "
And the demonstration is being called despite the current coronavirus pandemic. Oklahoma recently reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and the arena where the rally will take place calls for a written campaign plan "detailing the steps the event will institute for health and security, including those related to social distancing. "
The Trump campaign later said it takes "security seriously", noting that attendees will be provided with hand sanitizer, temperature controls and masks, although it will not actually be necessary to wear a mask.
"This will be a Trump rally, which means a large, boisterous and excited crowd," the campaign said.