President Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally





While writing on Twitter, Trump rounded up "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters, or the lifeless" and said they would not be awarded what he denounced as gentle treatment if they meet outside his event in Tulsa. The morning came after he used a blatantly fake video of young children to denounce media coverage of American race relations, a move that sparked a Twitter reprimand.

The messages, which came when the nation marks the day in 1865 that the last black slaves in the US USA They learned that they had been freed from slavery, they made no attempt to achieve a unifying or commemorative tone. Instead, Trump used his platform to heighten the drama surrounding his return to the campaign and to warn opponents to stay away.

"Please understand, they won't treat you like you've been to New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!" he wrote on Friday morning.

It was a departure from Trump's statement earlier this month that he is an "ally of all peaceful protesters," although not necessarily surprising given his repeated condemnation of protests that, in some cases, turned violent.