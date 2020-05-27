President Trump will reportedly sign the executive order for social media tomorrow

Reports coming in suggest that President Trump will sign an & # 39; executive order for social media & # 39; Tomorrow, although what the EO includes is still unknown.

President Trump is now expected to sign an executive order related to social networking services, such as Twitter, and possibly even internet companies tomorrow. This comes at a time when President Trump and Twitter have been at the center of a fact-checking argument.

President Trump is a frequent Twitter user and often tweets multiple times on the same day. However, a recent Tweet sent by the President via mail ballots caught the attention of Twitter. So much so that Twitter, for the first time, responded to the President's Tweet by adding a fact check tag. Essentially, Twitter deemed the Tweet to be inaccurate and added a "Get the facts about ballots by mail" link to the President's Tweet.

Earlier today, President Trump sent another Tweet that many considered in response to the fact check tag with the Tweet stating "We will tightly regulate or close them" in reference to social media platforms. Now, several White House reporters, including Reuter’S Jeff MasonThey are confirming on Twitter that they have been informed by the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, that President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order related to social networks.

.@realDonaldTrump will shortly sign an executive order on social media and internet companies, @PressSec he tells reporters on Air Force One. The president has been very critical of @Twitter in the last 24 hours – Jeff Mason (@ jeffmason1) May 27, 2020

What does a social media executive order mean?

Originally, Twitter reports that appeared on Twitter suggested that the executive order would be signed in a matter of hours, though subsequent Tweets sought to confirm that the President will actually sign the order tomorrow at some point. At this time, it's unclear what an executive order will mean for social media services. Similarly, it is also unclear how it will be enforced, if social media services chose not to comply with the order.

A few minutes later, WH pool was told that the social media executive order will be signed tomorrow, not tonight. But there are still few details about what is in the EO. – Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 27, 2020

What does seem clear is the general intention to sign the executive order within the next twenty-four hours. Multiple different White House correspondents are confirming the same message, reportedly relayed by Air Force One Press Secretary. Due to the consistency of Tweets from various reporters on the site, it would appear that unless something changes In the next few hours, the President will somehow issue an executive order related to social media services and platforms.

Without making it even more specific, it remains to be seen how "strong" the executive order would be to regulate social media companies in the future, or what the impact of the order would be for users of different social media platforms. . Meanwhile, the debate over whether the President can enforce the actions, or even shut down entirely, services like Twitter will likely continue on social media.

Source: Jeff Mason / Twitter

