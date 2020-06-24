President Trump's brother tries to stop Mary Trump's family book: report

President Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump has gone to court in an attempt to prevent his niece Mary Trump from publishing a family book, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the President's older brother, who died in 1981. Her book is titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World."

Simon & Schuster will publish the book on July 28, with a description that says it "sheds a bright light on their family's dark history to explain how their uncle became the man who now threatens the world's health and economic security " and social fabric ".

The motion, filed by Robert Trump's attorneys, seeks a court order to prevent Mary Trump and the publisher from publishing the book. They argue that family members had signed a settlement agreement two decades ago related to the will of Donald Trump's father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump. The settlement included a confidential clause stating that they would not "publish any account of the dispute or its relationship", unless agreed to by all parties.

Robert Trump said he never consented to the book's publication and argued that it was prohibited by the agreement reached in 2001.

"President Trump and his brothers seek to delete a book that will discuss matters of the utmost public importance," attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr., a representative for Mary Trump, said in a statement. I don't want the American people to know the truth. Courts will not tolerate this blatant and baseless effort to silence speech in violation of the First Amendment. "

President Trump previously said during an interview last week that "Trump is not allowed" to write the book because of the confidentiality agreement he signed.

"He is not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, with whom I have a good relationship, she has a brother, Fred, with whom I have a good relationship, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a non-disclosure" .

A Simon & Schuster official said in a statement that he was confident that an attempt to block the publication would fail.

"Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of global importance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story," said Adam Rothberg, a spokesman for the publisher.

"She describes a nightmare of trauma, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse," according to the book's description on the Simon & Schuster website. "It explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and damaging relationship between Fred Trump and his two older sons, Fred Jr. and Donald."

The legal battle comes as President Trump battled reported excerpts from former national security adviser John Bolton's book before it was released Tuesday and as reporter Bob Woodward will publish a follow-up to his first book on the Trump administration.

