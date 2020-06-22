President Trump's children wish him a happy Father's Day on social media

President Trump's children flocked to social media on Sunday to wish their father a happy Father's Day.

Trump's three older children, whose mother is his first wife, Ivana Trump, and Tiffany, the president's daughter from his second marriage to Marla Maples, published heartwarming messages and family photos to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy Father's Day to my father and to all devoted and loving parents! Today is for you!" tweeted Ivanka Trump, 38, along with a photo of her father in a ski suit, holding her like a baby on a snowy hillside.

She also published a tribute to her husband, Jared Kushner, father of their three children, writing: “Thankful for all the sweet memories and excited to do so many more! Happy Father's Day, Jared! "

Donald Trump Jr., 42, who has five children of his own, went with a series of photos to celebrate the holiday, including one of him and his father in the Oval Office.

"Happy Father's Day to all parents who take the time to do it right! Anyone can be a parent, it takes time and work to be a parent. #Fathersday," he wrote in the caption for the Instagram slideshow.

Eric Trump, 36, the father of two, posted a black-and-white photo of him and his older brothers posing on a ladder with their parents.

"Happy Father's Day Dad. We are all so proud of you and we love you so much! @Realdonaldtrump," he wrote.

Newly graduated from Georgetown Law School, Tiffany Trump, 26, also posted a series of photos, including two photos showing her talking to her father in the Oval Office and one of him hugging her as a baby.

"Happy Father's Day Dad! @Realdonaldtrump" she writesme. "I love you and I am so grateful for you! Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!

The President also has a 14-year-old son, Barron, with First Lady Melania Trump.

Melania also posted a Father's Day message, writing on Twitter: “Today we celebrate all parents for their love, dedication, and wisdom to help guide our youth to help them succeed and grow. Happy Father's Day!"