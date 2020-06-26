President Trump's second term agenda? Can't say

Instead, Trump made vague references to the "experience" during his response during a Fox News event without listing policy elements he hopes to see enacted or problems he would like to resolve.

The response summed up what some of Trump's political advisers fear is an unfocused approach to reelection just over four months before the votes are cast. They expect him to start using his platform to define rival Joe Biden and articulate his argument for reelection.

But he presented the opportunity Thursday (presenter Sean Hannity asked Trump to name his "top priority items for a second term"). Trump was distracted by old complaints and ultimately never mentioned a single goal.

"One of the things that will be really great: the word experience is still good, I always say that talent is more important than experience, I have always said it, but the word experience is a very important word, very important meaning," he said. Trump.

The president noted that in his life as a developer in New York he rarely visited Washington and did not know many of the city's players.

"Now I know everyone," he said. "And I have great people in the administration. You make a few mistakes, like an idiot like (former national security adviser John) Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everyone, you don't have to drop bombs on everyone, you don't have to to kill people ".

From there, Trump launched into a protracted attack on Bolton, never returning to the subject of his second term. Later, Hannity raised the notion of a second term again, only for Trump to respond with criticism to the "cash loads on the plane" that he said were sent to Iran by the Obama administration.

Elsewhere in city hall, Trump seemed to refer to a Biden presidency as inevitable, even when he insisted that his rival "would destroy our country."

"I mean, the man cannot speak," Trump said. "And he will be its president because some people don't like me, maybe."

The responses seemed to suggest that Trump is less than convinced that he will defeat Biden in November, or at least has given little thought to how he could rule if he were given another four years in office.

In a way, Trump's approach mimics the way he ran his first campaign, which few expected him to win. In that race, Trump followed divisive rhetoric and a vague plan to "Make America Great Again" without setting a clear government agenda for a potential presidency.

Once he took office, Trump's agenda became even more focused, but often still seems ad-hoc. His efforts to protect national monuments and statues have been an example of the President responding quickly to national events that appear to coincide with his political motives, even as the growing coronavirus pandemic exposes his unwillingness to develop government plans for affairs. less convenient.

This week, some people who have spoken to the president recently say that he appears to be aimless as coronavirus cases increase and that the national racial estimate reaches entities from NASCAR to Disney. Rather than get involved in those matters, Trump withdrew into behavior that many believe is the root of his current political situation.

Some of Trump's advisers are increasingly concerned that his inability to moderate his behavior is eroding support among the voting blocs that he easily won in 2016. While Trump has acknowledged his political problems, the advisers said he has not internalized the reasons behind them or has shown a willingness to move away from divisive and racist rhetoric.

Consumed with what he considers to be unfair coverage by his administration, Trump has not articulated a new plan to contain the spreading virus and last spoke to his top public health advisers weeks ago, those advisers said this week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, last spoke to Trump three weeks ago. Trump tweeted a hit on Fauci this week, citing his high approval ratings.

When the White House coronavirus task force calls its first public meeting in nearly two months on Friday, it will not be from the White House podium.

Instead, the group will update the Department of Health and Human Services media, a move that places a symbolic distance between Trump and a recent spike in cases and sends the signal that the President is still trying to move on.