Press Secretary Claims Juneteenth Is A "Significant Day" For Trump, But Others See Racist Game

"The African-American community is very close and dear to its heart. In these demonstrations, it often shares the great work it has done for minority communities," McEnany said, citing criminal justice reform and funding for historically black colleges and universities. . "He is working to rectify the injustices … So it is a meaningful day for him, and it is a day where he wants to share some of the progress made as we look forward and more to do."

Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who is widely regarded as a top candidate for Joe Biden's vice presidential election, criticized Trump's decision to hold the rally there on June 16.

Harris has criticized Trump's stance on race, frequently saying that he is not fit to be president because he does not understand the racial unrest that plagues the nation.

Other Democratic leaders stepped in to criticize the president for holding the rally at the site that carried out a horrific act of community racial violence 99 years ago.

Texas Congressman and Black Caucus congressman Al Green tweeted : "Trump's rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the site of #TulsaMassacre) on June 15 (an emancipation recognition day) is more than a slap in the face of African Americans; it is blatant racism from the highest office on earth. #RejectRacism. "

While the president has said he sympathizes with the peaceful protesters who march after Floyd's death, he has a history of fueling racial spirits, including calling some protesters "thugs" and threatened to deploy the military to "dominate" looters.

He will not apologize for removing ads in the 1980s calling for the return of the death penalty directed at five teenagers of color, wrongfully accused of raping a runner and pressured to falsely confess, known as Central Park Five. Last year, he hinted in the racist tweet series that four black congressmen were not Americans and sarcastically suggested they "go back and help repair the totally broken and crime-infested places they came from." And he defended protesters opposed to the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying the group, which contained white nationalists, included some "good people."

The Tulsa rally, the first by Trump since March 2, comes amid national recognition of systemic racism in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police officers, and a pandemic that disproportionately affects communities. minority from the health and economic perspectives.

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of a massacre of hundreds of African Americans during racial unrest in the historic section of the city known as "Black Wall Street."

Once considered one of the country's most prosperous and flourishing African American communities, the Greenwood district enjoyed more than 300 black-owned businesses, including luxury hotels, theaters, doctors, and a pharmacist. Initial reports of the attack by a white mafia, which looted and torched businesses, said it claimed the lives of 36 people. But historians now believe 300 died, according to the Tulsa Historical Museum and Society.

But, of course, his celebration of emancipation comes when Trump promised to keep Army bases named in honor of Confederate commanders.

McEnany continued Thursday making an illogical argument defending the president's decision to reject the name change of 10 US military bases named in honor of Confederate leaders, claiming on Thursday that the bases are defined by people who serve there and not by those who serve there. they get their name.

"If you change the name, what you are saying to the men and women who left those forts, who died for this country in many cases, is telling them that the institution they left was fundamentally and inherently racist because of the name that is on it The President does not support this proposal, he wants to respect our military, "he said.

Pressured by CNN's Joe Johns that these bases are named after 10 people who betrayed their country, McEnany said: "Where the President is is that he believes these bases are most notably defined by the heroes within her, for the acts they did in winning two world wars, defeating fascism worldwide. That is what these bases mean, not the names on them. Therefore, she does not want to change the names, she vehemently opposes to that. "