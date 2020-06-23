Press told to leave White House grounds amid protests

Democratic senators on Monday gave their strongest indications, but may block the Republican Party's police reform bill, a risky move that could prevent revision measures from being enacted this year due to concerns from his party that the bill Republican law is too weak.

Democrats demand clear commitments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that they can vote on the amendments in the room. But McConnell has so far said he would be willing to have an "open" process in the room, but has not specified what amendments would be considered. Democrats are expected to continue discussing their strategy on Tuesday.

After a caucus call on Monday afternoon, Senate Democrats were sad about the prospects for the way forward on the bill offered by Republican Senator Tim Scott, saying much more needs to be changed and stating that McConnell did not he had promised to allow votes on the amendments on the floor. Many expected that the bill would be blocked as Republicans need at least seven Democratic votes to break a filibuster.

Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii, said Scott's bill "doesn't do what we should do, which is to do honest police reform."

"The time to speak is before the bill hits the ground … if you really want to do serious work on a serious matter, you should have conversations right now," he said.

Senate minority whip Dick Durbin declined to discuss his party's strategy, but signaled the Democrats' decision to block McConnell's initial $ 2 trillion stimulus plan in March. The two sides later struck a deal that Democrats backed after changes were made to the historic bailout package.

"We faced similar offers in the past, in the CARES Act, and I think the best thing that happened is that we did not accept their offer and demand a bipartisan approach," said Durbin.

In addition, key groups also began to urge their opposition to the plan, including the influential NAACP, which urged senators to block the bill in Wednesday's procedural vote.

Also on Monday, both the Rev. Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the family of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis custody when an officer knelt on his neck, announced their opposition to the plan. Scott.

"The Black Community is tired of voice service and is surprised that this $ 7 billion package can be considered legislation," Crump said.

Many Democrats would not say whether they would vote against proceeding with the bill, even if they were unsure how they would get to "yes" on Wednesday.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker , lead author of the Democratic bill, did not say Monday whether he would vote to move the Scott bill forward. "We are having a lot of conversation," said Booker. "I think there are many things at the moment that show that the process we are going to is not a good process … The House went through a process. They went through the committee, they did many things. It was a normal and regular order process This is not that. We are having a lot of conversations about it now and we will see where it ends. "

Senator Bob Menéndez, a Democrat from New Jersey, was very critical of the Scott bill, called the Justice Act. "Where is justice in the Justice Law?" He said. When asked if the Democrats could change it on the floor as he liked, Menendez said: "If you have commitments in advance. There are none."

A Democrat in a difficult reelection, Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, said he is willing to vote to proceed with the bill. But when asked about the lack of progress in talks with McConnell, Jones said, "There never is. We'll see where it goes."

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and decisive vote, said: "I have no idea (how I will vote). Everything is still open."