Pressure builds on Trump to project unity

Trump has been painting a dire picture of a country on the brink of illegality, accusing the left-wing anti-fascist group Antifa of orchestrating the looting and trying to create the appearance of a scenario that only a strong leader could solve.

In reality, increasingly violence-free national protests with peaceful crowds defying the implications of a pandemic are providing exactly the opposite impression that Trump is trying to portray with his dystopian rhetoric.

But the Trump team is starting to signal a change that could make the president tone down the rhetoric in a bid to win back the suburban and independent Republicans he needs to win in November.

"I think he is going to listen to the President this week on this issue in some detail. And I would ask him to maybe reserve the trial until after that time," Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson told Jake Tapper at CNN "State of the Union."

White House officials are debating a plan for Trump to potentially target the nation on race and national unity, sources told CNN's Kristen Holmes and Sarah Westwood on Sunday.

They believe the largely peaceful protests over the weekend validate the president's tough line, the sources said, and he plans to exploit calls from some liberals to underfund the police to put Biden on the scene.

Trump's apparent attempt to change his leadership's perceptions of race and the police follows a series of polls showing him behind Biden, outside the margin of error, before the November showdown.

But any Trump effort to tackle racial issues and police brutality in the wake of Floyd's death with a police officer's knee to his neck is likely to face a huge test of credibility given his own recent conduct, a long history of use. of racial rhetoric to advance his political career, and his habit of undermining scripted speeches with his own incendiary comments and tweets.

In recent days, Trump's hardline stance and vote to "dominate" protesters in a "law and order" offensive has included using federal forces to clear a peaceful rally ahead of his strange photo shoot. outside an iconic Washington church. And on Friday, and in the worst of tastes, Trump invoked Floyd's name during a bill signing ceremony promoting a surprise drop in unemployment figures.

Over the weekend, the President retweeted a critical post of Floyd's character. And the Trump campaign team sent out a text that said, "Liberal thugs are destroying our streets."

All of this has led a cadre of former high-ranking generals, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and, on CNN Sunday, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, to accuse Trump of deliberately dividing the country for political gain. and threaten the basic principles of the American foundation. democracy.

"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has moved away from it," Powell said.

The protests, despite Trump's rhetoric, are mostly peaceful

The days of protests appear to have become peaceful affairs that seem little influenced by Trump's demands that states deploy troops on active duty. Instead, the protests have taken the traps of a massive and diverse political movement that is now sweeping the world.

"I want LAW AND ORDER!" Trump wrote in a tweet Sunday that was characteristic of his attempts to build an alternate reality to further his political goals.

Most of the protests, apart from some in New York City, have been peaceful for days. Curfews are being lifted in cities like New York, Buffalo and Philadelphia. DC has had no curfew since Wednesday.

In reality, a flurry of images of cell phone violence perpetrated by police officers has undermined Trump's accusations against protesters. And the sense of a law and order crisis and fear that the President should perpetuate his strategy to work has diminished markedly in recent days, as calls for police reform and solidarity with black Americans who say they are victims institutionalized racism has increased.

Trump's apparent offer for a restart comes as Biden seeks to project empathy and leadership that the president has failed to summon in recent weeks in a way that could shape his suddenly transformed duel in November.

The former vice president will make his move more expansive until closing when he travels to Houston on Monday. Biden will offer comfort and will likely share the lessons of his own life shaken by personal tragedy. But he will also take an unmistakable political stance by trying to harness the power of the protest to energize his campaign and show the moral and calming leadership that Trump has been unable to offer.

Barr Misleads Washington Protests

As Trump considers a rhetorical change, his closest aides are trying to rewrite the history of the most jarring events of the past week.

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr again firmly defended the administration's decision to turn federal forces into peaceful protesters.

He made a series of claims that appeared to be in contradiction to the evidence, saying that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant and that security forces in Lafayette Square last Monday were the target of violent attacks.

"They were not peaceful protesters. And that's one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating right now," Barr said on CBS '"Face the Nation" Sunday.

"The park police were facing what they considered to be a very loud and non-compliant crowd. And shells were launched at the police." CNN reporters in the area at the time saw no evidence to support such allegations.

The confrontation between race and the police between Biden and Trump comes at a characteristic moment in the history of the 21st century in the United States. Large and diverse crowds singing "Black Lives Matter" have given some long-standing civil rights veterans the optimism that the country may be reaching a tipping point.

"This moment is incredibly inspiring to see people across the country saying enough is enough," said Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California on CNN's "State of the Union".

"In many cities, you look at protesters and there are very few African-Americans, so solidarity with what is happening in our community … is very inspiring."

While Trump is using the crisis as an opportunity to duplicate his politically-based strategy, there is also a sense that a president who has locked himself behind a fence in the White House may be missing a seminal political moment.

Political leaders, NFL chiefs, corporations, and people from all walks of life have called for change and are committed to rejecting racism and working to understand the historical agony of African-Americans. On Sunday, former Republican presidential candidate and Utah Senator Mitt Romney joined evangelical Christians marching in Washington, DC, and tweeted "Black Lives Matter."

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are gathering behind a police reform bill that they will introduce on Monday. The measure includes better police training, increased accountability to police in court, carotid choking and retention bans, and limits on the use of military-grade equipment by state and local governments.

Republicans have expressed no support for the legislation and may be reluctant to support any national effort to establish a local police policy.

But by failing to heed the protesters' cries for change, the president, and some of his loyal Republicans in Congress, may be missing an opportunity to capture national spirits.

A new Wall Street Journal / NBC News poll released Sunday found that 80% of registered voters believed things were out of control in the United States. And 59% said they are more concerned with Floyd's death than the fact that some of the protests have turned violent.