Pressure builds on Trump to project unity

In reality, increasingly violence-free national protests with peaceful crowds defying the implications of a pandemic are providing exactly the opposite impression that Trump is trying to portray with his dystopian rhetoric.
But the Trump team is starting to signal a change that could make the president tone down the rhetoric in a bid to win back the suburban and independent Republicans he needs to win in November.
But any Trump effort to tackle racial issues and police brutality in the wake of Floyd's death with a police officer's knee to his neck is likely to face a huge test of credibility given his own recent conduct, a long history of use. of racial rhetoric to advance his political career, and his habit of undermining scripted speeches with his own incendiary comments and tweets.
Over the weekend, the President retweeted a critical post of Floyd's character. And the Trump campaign team sent out a text that said, "Liberal thugs are destroying our streets."
"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has moved away from it," Powell said.
The protests, despite Trump's rhetoric, are mostly peaceful
The days of protests appear to have become peaceful affairs that seem little influenced by Trump's demands that states deploy troops on active duty. Instead, the protests have taken the traps of a massive and diverse political movement that is now sweeping the world.
"I want LAW AND ORDER!" Trump wrote in a tweet Sunday that was characteristic of his attempts to build an alternate reality to further his political goals.
Most of the protests, apart from some in New York City, have been peaceful for days. Curfews are being lifted in cities like New York, Buffalo and Philadelphia. DC has had no curfew since Wednesday.
Trump's apparent offer for a restart comes as Biden seeks to project empathy and leadership that the president has failed to summon in recent weeks in a way that could shape his suddenly transformed duel in November.
The former vice president will make his move more expansive until closing when he travels to Houston on Monday. Biden will offer comfort and will likely share the lessons of his own life shaken by personal tragedy. But he will also take an unmistakable political stance by trying to harness the power of the protest to energize his campaign and show the moral and calming leadership that Trump has been unable to offer.
Barr Misleads Washington Protests
As Trump considers a rhetorical change, his closest aides are trying to rewrite the history of the most jarring events of the past week.
"They were not peaceful protesters. And that's one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating right now," Barr said on CBS '"Face the Nation" Sunday.
"The park police were facing what they considered to be a very loud and non-compliant crowd. And shells were launched at the police." CNN reporters in the area at the time saw no evidence to support such allegations.
The confrontation between race and the police between Biden and Trump comes at a characteristic moment in the history of the 21st century in the United States. Large and diverse crowds singing "Black Lives Matter" have given some long-standing civil rights veterans the optimism that the country may be reaching a tipping point.
"This moment is incredibly inspiring to see people across the country saying enough is enough," said Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California on CNN's "State of the Union".
"In many cities, you look at protesters and there are very few African-Americans, so solidarity with what is happening in our community … is very inspiring."
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are gathering behind a police reform bill that they will introduce on Monday. The measure includes better police training, increased accountability to police in court, carotid choking and retention bans, and limits on the use of military-grade equipment by state and local governments.
Republicans have expressed no support for the legislation and may be reluctant to support any national effort to establish a local police policy.
But by failing to heed the protesters' cries for change, the president, and some of his loyal Republicans in Congress, may be missing an opportunity to capture national spirits.