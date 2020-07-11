Pressure on Sam Darnold, Adam Gase and Mekhi Becton of Jets

Fifth in a five-part series: a trio of Jets of note.

There's a lot of pressure to turn the Jets around in 2020. It's been 10 years since his last trip to the playoffs and five years since his last winning season.

Fans ran out of patience a long time ago. With an additional team from each conference now making the playoffs, fans want to return to the postseason this year. Is that realistic? We will find out. But if the Jets have a fifth consecutive losing season, it will be a disappointment.

While there is pressure on many members of the organization, these are the three that are under the most pressure in 2020:

Darnold is entering his third season with the Jets with many questions still unanswered. Between injuries, illness, and a poor supporting cast, the variables around Darnold have made it difficult to get a true reading of who he is as a quarterback. There are shots that convince you that he is the long-term answer. Sometimes these are followed by pitches that make you question whether he will ever become what the Jets believed he could be when he was selected at No. 3 overall in 2018.

The Jets spent this offseason trying to improve their offensive line and wide range of receivers. We will find out when the games start if they were successful. GM Joe Douglas didn't throw large sums of money at free agents, but he did use his first two picks to give Darnold better protection (tackle Mekhi Becton) and a new target (Denzel Mims).

The Jets hope Darnold progresses in his second season with Adam Gase and they can play 16 games for the first time. It is too early for this season to mark or break for Darnold. He'll be here in 2021. But the Jets will have to make a decision on his contract after the season, when he's eligible for an extension for the first time.

Patience no longer exists for NFL head coaches. Just take a look at the Giants who have fired their last two coaches after two seasons each. Gase managed to keep the team together last year after a 1-7 start to go 6-2 in the second half of the season and finish 7-9, the team's best record since 2015.

Still, there were problems. Hired in part for his offensive insight, Gase oversaw a crime that ended last or nearly last in most categories. He is unpopular with fans and will have to navigate a difficult situation with an unhappy Jamal Adams.

Many fans ask how many wins Gase needs to keep his job, but it's not that simple. Gase's future will depend not only on how many games the Jets win this year, but also on how Darnold develops. If the quarterback shows no progress and the team has another losing year, Gase could be in trouble.

Mekhi Becton, offensive tackle

This may not be fair, but it is. There is always a microscope in you when you are a first-round pick. Becton is expected to go in and open holes for Le’Veon Bell and protect Darnold immediately. This could be one of the toughest seasons for rookies due to the lack of an offseason program and possibly no preseason games. It will be difficult to expect Becton to play at a high level immediately in September if he doesn't even play a preseason game.

Despite that, expectations are high. Becton is expected to be the starter at left tackle, but the Jets may decide to move him to the right and play George Fant at left tackle if they think he is not ready to protect Darnold's blind side. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Becton was a killer in college. Now, we'll see if he can do it in the NFL. The Jets are counting on him to give his line a boost.