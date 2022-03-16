The highly-anticipated seventh season of Pretty Little Liars is set to air in June 2017, and fans are eager to find out what will happen next. If you’re one of those people who can’t wait to find out what happens next in the lives of Aria, Emily, Hanna, and Spencer, then you need to read on! In this blog post, we will provide you with all the latest spoilers for Season 7. So whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting started on the show, make sure to read on!

The first thing you need to know is that the girls will be dealing with a new enemy in Season. This Big Bad is known as Uber A, and she/he has been terrorizing the girls since the end of the Season. If you thought Mona was bad, then you’re in for a real treat with Uber A!

In addition to dealing with a new enemy, the girls will also be facing some other challenges in Season. For example, Spencer will be struggling with her sobriety, Hanna will be dealing with her body issues, and Emily will be trying to figure out her relationships.

Who is the cast in pretty little liars

The main cast of pretty little liars is Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse. These five girls have been the stars of the show since it started in 2010. They will all be returning for the seventh season.

When do pretty little liars come back on

Pretty Little Liars is set to return on Tuesday, June 21st at pm on ABC Family. Make sure to mark your calendars!

What can we expect from pretty little liars season?

We can expect a lot of drama, suspense, and twists from Pretty Little Liars season seven. We can also expect the girls to be put through the wringer as they try to figure out who A is. We can also expect to see some new faces, as well as some familiar ones. So, mark your calendars and get ready for another season of Pretty Little Liars!

What are the cast saying about Pretty Little Liars- Season

Seven? We’ve gathered some of the most recent tweets from the pretty little liars cast. Check them out below

I. Marlene King: “The pretty little liars are back in Rosewood and they’re ready to take on A! Get ready for season seven, it’s going to be pretty intense.”

II. Troian Bellisario: “Season seven is going to be insane. I can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

III. Shay Mitchell: “A is back and better than ever. Season seven is going to be wild.”

IV. Ashley Benson: “Ready for another season of pretty little liars? Me too! Season seven is going to be epic.”