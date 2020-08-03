Prevent hospitals from keeping their prices secret

Health costs are one of the biggest problems in the United States. They decimate family income, bankrupt Americans, and demoralize citizens. Americans expect sizable bills for the simplest hospital visit. But there is a solution, price transparency, and it is not too late to implement it as part of the next coronavirus relief package.

Patients don't know what they pay in advance, because hospitals and insurers work to hide this information. In June, nine United States senators introduced the Health Care PRICE Transparency Act. The bill requires hospitals and insurers to provide accurate cost estimates and publicly disclose how they calculate rates. In doing so, it would offer our people a decent measure of certainty in turbulent times.

For years, we have heard stories of surprise bills and unexplained inflated costs that financially destroy patients. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a devastating cascade of such cases.

Consider what happened to Melissa Szymanski. Melissa went to a Hartford, Connecticut hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. Interestingly, the hospital denied him a test. Instead, as he told my organization, “I received an EKG, chest x-ray, flu test, urine pregnancy test, and IV fluids. My diagnosis: potential COVID ".

The hospital charged him $ 3,200 for five hours in the emergency room, and he had to spend weeks battling fraudulent, poorly-coded bills that his insurance company refused to accept as COVID-related, because he never actually received proof. As Melissa says, "It shouldn't be that difficult. If I knew the price up front, I would be informed and could reject tests that are unnecessary."

It is no wonder that the American people want transparency in the price of health care. Surveys show 90 percent of Americans support the government that requires hospitals and insurance companies to disclose their discounts, cash prices, and negotiated rates.

Melissa's only option was to spin the wheel and play a game of roulette at health care costs. Too often, Americans pay for health care with a blank check, and we all know someone who expected to be billed a few hundred dollars, only to be charged thousands or tens of thousands.

There is no reason for health costs to be secret. We expect transparency in prices at gas stations and in paying rent, but hospitals and insurers have tricked us into believing that we cannot have it for medical bills.

A murky pricing model allows for price increases, over-billing, and waste. Hospitals pass these costs on to helpless, often unsophisticated, patients through bills weeks after treatment.

In addition to ensuring basic equity, price transparency would lower systemic costs, one of the bipartisan goals of US health reform for decades. A similar process has been developed in other industries as innovators like Travelocity and Carfax have improved the travel and used car industries. Customers can compare alternatives and choose the product and services that best suit their needs and budget.

Larry Van Horn, a health economist at Vanderbilt University, found that discounted cash prices in our country, even at the same facilities, are on average 39 percent lower than insurance negotiated rates. It is frankly strange. According to Van Horn and other experts, choosing care at transparent cash prices could save the average family of four $ 11,000 a year in healthcare costs.

Critics of price transparency claim that it is almost impossible to compare prices in health emergencies. But that ignores the power of what economists call indirect buyers: allowing even a small portion of consumers to buy can keep prices low for everyone. Only a fraction of drivers need to buy gasoline to keep prices low and honest, why not for health?

Naturally, there is opposition, from speculation of special interests: hospitals and insurers that gorge themselves financially by charging ridiculously high prices to the detriment of their consumers. These companies invest millions of dollars in lobbying and lawyers to maintain the status quo and its profits.

In the midst of a devastating health and economic crisis, there is no justifiable reason to reject this no-cost solution to protect all Americans from hospital bills and medical debt.

Cynthia Fisher, a life science entrepreneur, is president of PatientRightsAdvocate.org.