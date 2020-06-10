Prevention of an electoral disaster 2020 (opinion)





Political leadership at all levels has been hit by the pandemic, an economic roller coaster, and a national torrent of protest at police killings of black Americans. Our health systems fell short, and politicized timing cost us our lives and job losses.

The free fall of the economy hit small businesses hard and high levels of unemployment persist. There is no federal plan on the scale necessary for recovery or to support local governments and the services they provide. And George Floyd's death and the police behavior that caused it are part of long-standing patterns of racism. The anguish, pain, and disappointment as well as anger that followed were not surprising.

All of this depletes public trust and shakes the common purpose of our society. However, this is an election year, and an election offers citizens the clearest opportunity in democracy to choose a future course.

But what if our November elections are neither a remedy nor an opportunity, but another source of danger because the government ignores the serious possibility that our elections will be hacked and the vote count manipulated? Instead of an orderly process that ends in an accepted outcome, we could face havoc and a loss of the legitimacy of our government.