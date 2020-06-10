Prevention of an electoral disaster 2020 (opinion)

Political leadership at all levels has been hit by the pandemic, an economic roller coaster, and a national torrent of protest at police killings of black Americans. Our health systems fell short, and politicized timing cost us our lives and job losses.
The free fall of the economy hit small businesses hard and high levels of unemployment persist. There is no federal plan on the scale necessary for recovery or to support local governments and the services they provide. And George Floyd's death and the police behavior that caused it are part of long-standing patterns of racism. The anguish, pain, and disappointment as well as anger that followed were not surprising.
All of this depletes public trust and shakes the common purpose of our society. However, this is an election year, and an election offers citizens the clearest opportunity in democracy to choose a future course.
But what if our November elections are neither a remedy nor an opportunity, but another source of danger because the government ignores the serious possibility that our elections will be hacked and the vote count manipulated? Instead of an orderly process that ends in an accepted outcome, we could face havoc and a loss of the legitimacy of our government.
It is time to take action so that we are all aware of this danger and tell our elected officials that we must prepare to deal with it.
Elections are controlled and administered by state governments. Due to the political divide in Washington and the current administration's responsibility on this issue, we suggest that the National Association of Governors (NGA) take the initiative.
Your task would be to devise measures that reveal whether there has been piracy and, if so, its extent and extent, and then consider measures (for example, possible instant audits with voluntary voter participation) that help determine whether an investigation should be conducted. new vote in some states Is justified.
The NGA will need a small, bipartisan task force of selected governors, state attorneys general, former senior members of the judiciary, and other experienced public servants to manage the preparedness process for the next five months. Cybersecurity experts, an area that the NGA has recognized as a problem, should be part of this group.
The group should consider adopting guiding principles such as the following:
First, non-partisanship in the broadest and strictest sense of the word.
Second, close cooperation with high-level professional figures in national intelligence and security agencies to learn about actual and attempted acts of electoral interference and to solicit suggestions and assistance on what states can do in their integrity efforts. .
Third, the recognition that electoral interference may be aimed at objectives other than the election of a candidate, such as triggering an inconclusive and confusing result that would throw the election in the House of Representatives or simply create instability in our government and citizens.
Fourth, the working group and the NGA should have as their top priority comprehensive and timely reports to the public on what is known and what is not, the steps they are taking and why. As we get closer to election day, we must be told what and where are the most troubling deficiencies, as well as whether and how they can be overcome.
On Election Day, we could extend the tradition of volunteer attorneys in all states that protect all eligible voters and election results against administrative errors, ballot problems, or machine malfunction.
If we do not act wisely and immediately against the threat of interference in our voting, we risk greatly damaging the foundations of our democracy and our ability to continue as an autonomous society.