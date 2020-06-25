Pride during a pandemic: why visibility and connection remain important

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic keeps many celebrants from around the world inside.
Since the first official marches, which took place in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in June 1970, Pride has become a global movement. Last year, at least 150 festivals and official Pride events took place around the world.
2019 was the largest Pride celebration in history. According to Chris Frederick, former CEO of NYC Pride, an estimated five million people flocked to New York City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York, which sparked the start of the rights movement. of homosexuals in the United States. With more than 150,000 participants from six continents marching in the parade, it took more than 12 hours to complete the route, says Frederick.
"It was such an overwhelming experience," he says. "Seeing how the world came together at this unique moment was impressive, life-changing."
As many Pride celebrations go virtual this year due to Covid-19's social distancing guidelines, organizers and activists say the core mission remains the same: to provide visibility and unity in safe and inclusive spaces.
"No matter what, you need to connect," says Frederick. "Whether virtual or in person, that's what Pride is all about."
Miss Peppermint, an artist and transgender rights activist in New York, agrees. "Finding and seeking community in any way you can is essential," she says. "He is a lifeguard."
On Saturday, more than 300 million viewers are expected to tune in to a live 24-hour Global Pride broadcast, event organizers say. It will feature musical and artistic performances, and speeches by activists and world leaders, including presumed US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Organizers claim it is the largest of the many Pride events happening online this year.
Fighting for equality
LGBTQ rights advocates say pride is so important because the community's drive for equality is far from over. Being part of the LGBTQ community is still socially stigmatized in many parts of the world. According to ILGA, an international LGBTQ advocacy group, homosexuality remains illegal in more than 70 countries.
In Hungary, a new law has prohibited people from legally changing their gender. The lives of transgender people, particularly in rural areas, are in constant danger, says Jojó Majercsik, a board member and spokesman for the Budapest Pride. "I am very privileged living here in Budapest," she says. "I live with my girlfriend in the city center, but it is not the same for people living outside of Budapest, especially for a transgender person. It is very difficult."
The danger persists even in countries where same-sex marriage has been legalized. Brazil registered 130 murders of trans and gender diverse people between October 2018 and September 2019, according to the Trans Murder Monitoring project. "It is not easy to live as LGBTQ in Brazil," says Julio Moreira, coordinator of the Pride parade in Rio de Janeiro. Community members face even more discrimination if they are black or poor, he says.
That is why it is imperative to continue celebrating Pride, even during a pandemic.
"Every time the LGBTQ community faces a challenge or adversity, it is when we have the opportunity to shine and create something new," says Bodhi Calagna, a 43-year-old DJ and artist who grew up in Dubai and now lives in Denver. Colorado Calagna, who prefers the pronoun & # 39; they & # 39 ;, said it would have been their first Pride as openly trans non-binary, but they don't see this as a missed opportunity. In fact, "pride simply radiates even more," says Calagna.
Carlos Castaño Rodríguez, a member of the Spanish LGBT Federation, says that Pride gives community members who have a platform the opportunity to reach those who face challenges or are less visible. That way, "those who don't have that privilege may feel less alone," he says.