Pride during a pandemic: why visibility and connection remain important





But this year, the coronavirus pandemic keeps many celebrants from around the world inside.

Since the first official marches, which took place in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in June 1970, Pride has become a global movement. Last year, at least 150 festivals and official Pride events took place around the world.

2019 was the largest Pride celebration in history. According to Chris Frederick, former CEO of NYC Pride, an estimated five million people flocked to New York City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York, which sparked the start of the rights movement. of homosexuals in the United States. With more than 150,000 participants from six continents marching in the parade, it took more than 12 hours to complete the route, says Frederick.

"It was such an overwhelming experience," he says. "Seeing how the world came together at this unique moment was impressive, life-changing."