Primary choice: it could be a week until all the results are known

Kentucky and New York held primaries on Tuesday, but the winners of the closest races will probably not be known until next week. What's going on?

Get used to it. Slow vote counting and delayed results are a feature of elections during the pandemic and are likely to continue in the November general election, when many election officials say that in the absence of a collapse, it will not be clear who won the election. presidential for several days.

"Americans need to learn a little patience," said Josh Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky who studies voter rights. "Not knowing who won right away is the process that really works."

WHAT IS THE SUPPORT?

In short, more Americans are voting by mail, heeding health officials' warnings that close contact at polling places could spread the coronavirus, and mail-in ballots take longer to count.

Officials have to process the ballots before they can count them. Poll workers must open them, make sure the voter is registered and fill out the correct ballot, and perform the necessary security checks, such as verifying signatures, everything poll workers do when voters show up at polling places from the neighborhood.

Some states have laws that limit when election officials can even begin this process. In New York, election officials do not begin processing mailed ballots until after Election Day. Both New York and Kentucky plan to publish the results of the mail ballots on June 30, although don't be surprised if there are further delays.

Another factor is the postmark rules. In both Kentucky and New York, ballots are counted as long as they are postmarked on Election Day. That means ballots in Kentucky can run as late as Saturday, while ballots in New York can run as late as one week after Election Day.

Finally, if the signatures on the envelopes and the ballots mailed do not match the signatures on the files, voters have an opportunity to "cure" them: prove in person that they were the ones who actually sent them. That also takes time.

WHY DO WE KNOW SOME WINNERS AND NOT OTHERS?

The Associated Press has long declared winners based on partial election results. But with so many votes pending in Kentucky and New York, AP could only declare winners in the most uneven races. Those races included the victory of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Republican primary in Kentucky, and the victory of New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez over a rival in the Democratic primary there.

But most of the high-profile races in each state were more competitive. That's why the AP didn't call a winner on election night in the Kentucky Democratic Senate primary between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker, or in the Democratic primary in New York's 16th Congressional District between the incumbent, the representative Elliot Engel and Jamaal Bowman.

DOES IT HAVE TO TAKE THIS TIME TO COUNT THE BALLOTS?

No. Some states have specifically tried to speed up vote counting. Some allow workers to process ballots by mail well in advance of Election Day, and that often means they can publish the results quickly, even faster than it takes to count in-person votes cast at polling stations. from the neighborhood.

But adjusting the count time is not the only problem. Sometimes the heist is about money. Many states are struggling to modernize their voting systems to prepare for an avalanche of ballot-by-mail ballots. But spending on new equipment, additional personnel, and masks and other protective equipment is hard to come by for states with budgets devastated by the pandemic. Congress is debating whether to send money to states to help, but it has been tied up and may not come soon.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR NOVEMBER?

All the factors delaying the count in Kentucky and New York are present in the presidential battlefield states this November.

Many are expected to go from a relatively low mail-in rate to most ballots cast that way. The key states of Michigan and Pennsylvania have laws that prevent mail ballots from being processed early. And Democrats are lobbying the courts to require states to count ballots that arrive after Election Day, ensuring that a large number of votes are not in the hands of election officials when the polls close.

That might not matter in a blowout. But the winner in a closed presidential race could take days to resolve.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to cast doubt on the suitability of the elections held by mail, without citing evidence, but still laying the groundwork to claim electoral fraud should he be defeated at the ballot box.

"This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country," Trump said Tuesday. "And we cannot let this happen."

That kind of president rhetoric, combined with a prolonged vote count, could sow distrust among voters.