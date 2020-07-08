Primary – CNNPolitics

Now that the deadline has passed, assuming there are no nightly mail collections, the wait begins. Don't expect a full list of results for about a week at Garden State, which traditionally doesn't speed up this part of the process.
But there are a couple of things we do know: Turncoat Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who changed New Jersey's second district from red to blue in 2018, and then flipped it, of his own free will, in 2019, will face to a Kennedy in November.
A concession in the second of New Jersey
Brigid Callahan Harrison, professor of political science at Montclair State University, recognized the Democratic career in the 2nd District of New Jersey to Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate, educator, and wife of former Rhode Island Representative Patrick Kennedy, the Tuesday night.
Multiple counties in New Jersey still count election results, which will count all ballots mailed on Election Day and received by July 14.
The Callahan Harrison award came less than two hours after the polls closed. At the time of his award, Kennedy led the race with approximately 55% of the vote to 32% for Callahan Harrison.
"I want to congratulate Amy and the Kennedy family for winning the Democratic primary and becoming our candidate for the Second District of New Jersey," Callahan Harrison said in a video posted online. "As we all know, this was a tough and close race, but we all know, let me be clear, that you are now behind us."
Unsurprisingly, Democrats are poised to unseat Van Drew, who retired from the party last year after voting against the impeachment. His defection came with a promise of "everlasting support" to President Donald Trump.
"As I have said many times in the past few months, there is much more that unites us that divides us and we will not beat Jeff Van Drew unless we stay unified and focused on November," added Callahan Harrison. "We remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that Amy Kennedy defeats Jeff Van Drew in November."
Kennedy's victory is also a triumph for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who endorsed it two weeks ago over Callahan Harrison, the election of state political agent George Norcross, and state Senate President Stephen Sweeney. Harrison also had the backing of US Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menéndez.
What Kennedy had, in addition to the Governor's support, was a $ 500,000 donation to his own cause and a last name that Democrats tend to vote for when he's on the ballot.
They will rush to do it again in November, when Van Drew tries a second term, this time as a Republican from the start.
Few competitors, no problem for Biden
Early results suggest that Democrats have no doubts about their choice.
Biden's vote-taking is above 85% in New Jersey, where Senator Bernie Sanders was also on the ballot, and 90% in Delaware, where Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren were on the menu.
Joe and Jill Biden voted absentee, a campaign official told CNN Monday, "after the Delaware rule that allowed voting during Covid-19." They delivered their ballots in person to the New Castle County Board of Elections last week.