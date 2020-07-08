Primary – CNNPolitics







Now that the deadline has passed, assuming there are no nightly mail collections, the wait begins. Don't expect a full list of results for about a week at Garden State, which traditionally doesn't speed up this part of the process.

But there are a couple of things we do know: Turncoat Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who changed New Jersey's second district from red to blue in 2018, and then flipped it, of his own free will, in 2019, will face to a Kennedy in November.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, has racked up even more delegates. CNN projected that he will win the primaries in his home state of Delaware, which will not hold his electoral contests for a couple of months, and in New Jersey, as both states issued stamps of approval for the former vice president.