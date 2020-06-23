Primary Elections in New York and Kentucky: 5 Things to See Today

But the biggest wild card is, once again, the practicalities of organizing an election in the midst of a pandemic. Both states are encouraging absentee voting, which means the primary results are unlikely to be clear by the end of the night, or in any number of days or weeks to come.

Will the President of Foreign Affairs of the House be overthrown?

Progressives across the country are doing in New York's 16th Congressional District what they couldn't during the presidential primary: rally around one of their own.

Jamaal Bowman, a 44-year-old former Black Bronx high school principal, is running to remove current incumbent Eliot Engel, the dean of the state delegation, in a district that includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester. Bowman was recruited to be led by Justice Democrats, the same group that launched the Ocasio-Cortez campaign, and enters the day of the primary with the support of national left-handed luminaries Sanders and Warren, Ocasio-Cortez, and Representative Ayanna Pressley. . It also has the backing of popular local officials, such as State Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Jessica Ramos.

But Bowman's slow and steady rise has been met with a belated show of force from party establishment, which is closing ranks in support of Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, after a coverage, is on board now, as are Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, among others.

The Democratic Majority for Israel, an outside group that ran ads against Sanders during the presidential primaries, has spent more than $ 1.1 million to back Engel and attack Bowman. One of the television ads, which attacked Bowman over a long-standing tax debt, was denounced by Bowman's campaign and some Democrats who did not participate in the race, such as former Obama administration official Ben Rhodes, who called him a "total rubbish" and said it was "shameful for any democrat who wants support like this."

Bowman also has outside support, from a joint and independent spending group made up of Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party, which has also spent more than $ 1 million.

If Bowman can win this race, which is expected to be close, with the wealthiest parts of the district, mainly Westchester, the most difficult to predict, it will immediately provide reinforcement for the "squad" and give confidence to New York progressives looking Schumer, who is ready for reelection in two years.

If Engel loses it, he will look back at two gaffs grabbing headlines, both playing orderly on Bowman's argument that he has lost contact with the district.

The first came when it was revealed that he had spent most of the New York coronavirus crisis at his home in Maryland, a few hours from one of the most affected districts in the country.

The next took place in early June, when Engel was picked up by a live microphone asking to speak at a press conference in the Bronx. When the county president told him there was no time, Engel defended his case.

"If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't mind," Engel said twice.

Amy McGrath is under pressure in Kentucky

Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath is a fundraising phenomenon. But she enters elementary day with an unexpected challenge for the party's nomination.

Long regarded as a shoo-in to progress to a confrontation with Republican Senate Majority Mitch McConnell in November, McGrath has increasingly focused his attention on progressive primary rival Charles Booker, a Kentucky state representative gaining momentum. , and national attention, later. of the George Murders in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor police murders in Louisville, Kentucky.

Booker is still considered a loser in the race. McGrath has raised more than $ 40 million, a staggering figure, and is supported by the Democratic Senate campaign arm, a number of unions, and others who are drawn to his background as a former fighter pilot who flew in combat for the Marine Corps. His supporters point out that his moderate views are more aligned with the traditional Kentucky electorate than with Booker's.

Booker is the youngest Black Kentucky legislator at 35, hails from one of the poorest ZIP codes in the state, and has argued that his message is unique at the moment. Her role in the protests that followed Taylor's murder, and McGrath's absence at the start of the anti-racism protests in Kentucky, has contributed to the notion that the primary might be closer than anyone expected even a month ago. .

Booker's campaign has also attracted a belated wave of support, and with it, small dollar donations, from progressives across the country, including the backing of figures like Sanders and Warren, who initially voiced their support for McGrath and Ocasio. -Cortez.

The state has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford's reelection in 1992. He gave Trump a 30-point victory in 2016. None of the Democratic candidates would be favored to beat McConnell, the longest-serving Kentucky senator from service.

But McGrath's supporters believe she would have a better chance. Booker's basic support for the green New Deal (he is often referred to as the "Kentucky New Deal"), universal basic income, and "Medicare for all," is viewed by many moderate Democratic figures as a liability in an election. general in Kentucky.

McGrath in turn has dedicated his campaign to McConnell, trying to portray him as a Washington swamp monster who cares more about Wall Street and his special interests than his own constituents.

"I am focused on the message I have received from the beginning," McGrath told CNN last week, "which from day one is: We need someone to confront Senator Mitch McConnell, who will simply do the right thing for Kentucky and to our country ".

A new progressive roadmap in New York?

Progressive insurgents are not sneaking up on anyone this year.

House Democrats are paying attention and, in some cases, are more willing to take a hard hand in defending their headlines. After Ohio Rep Joyce Beatty steamed her challenger Morgan Harper in late April, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York placed a marker.

"How many elections does the social media mob have to lose," he tweeted, "before concluding that coalition-building beats online vitriol each time?"

Jeffries was leaning toward a familiar characterization of the more vocal supporters of the Democratic left, one that was used, sometimes fairly, sometimes not, against Sanders during the presidential primary.

Campaigns in New York and Kentucky have been forceful, especially down the stretch, but progressive candidates and their supporters are benefiting from a rethink of American politics that began after the arrival of the coronavirus, highlighting a wave. of systemic inequities in its wake, and accelerated as anti-racist protests across the country began to gain wide popular support.

Increased gambling and increased uncertainty don't seem to have scared off voters who previously considered a change.

"Crises may be established protection plans because people want security at a time when it seems that everything is erupting," Sochie Nnaemeka, New York state director for the Working Families Party said last week. "But crises can also be a time of tremendous potential and potential."

What is certain is that Ocasio-Cortez and progressives in Congress need more votes if they want to have the same influence within the Democratic caucus as moderate and centrist members, who are less obsessively analyzed, but still have the balance of power.

There is also the question, never answered by Sanders during his presidential campaign, of how the left can win over black voters, across generational lines, and create a more reliable base of support.

"All this was talked about 'Can progressives, Bernie or Warren build the Obama coalition, can they attract people of color?' (This year)," said communications director for Justice Democrats Waleed Shahid. "And I think Jamaal's career will hopefully show that that framework was only relevant to a particular set of circumstances, in the presidential election, and that it is not a hard truth about American politics forever."

The contests in 2020 reflect the recognition of an emerging truth: a more diverse base requires a more diverse list of candidates, even on the ideological front. Bowman, while an enthusiastic supporter of "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal, is not a democratic socialist. It is taking over the Democratic establishment, but its message, while critical, is less focused on condemning it as a whole.

In the 17th Congressional District, Mondaire Jones, who served in the Obama administration and may now become the first gay member of the black Congress, cited Senator Cory Booker and Jeffries as two of the few federal legislators "who speak loudly on the need for racial justice and equity in this country. "

Jones entered the primary as a challenger to current Rep. Nita Lowey, who ultimately decided to retire before the race heated up. Endorsed by both Sanders and Warren, Jones told CNN this month that his defeats in the presidential primary underscored the need to invest in the election.

"It is so important that the movement continues, that we continue to build a bank of progressives who can run for other things in the future," Jones told CNN this month, pointing to a state legislative and legislative competition like his. "If you are not satisfied with Joe Biden as your candidate, you may at least be working to elect progressives for Congress."

Could a Democrat friend of Trump win in New York?

He is against abortion, opposes same-sex marriage, has a history of making homophobic comments, and is considering voting for Trump in November.

He is the Rev. Rubén Díaz Sr. and, on Tuesday, he could become the candidate for the Congress of the Democratic Party in the bluest district in the country.

The New York City Councilman, 77, in a cowboy hat, a Pentecostal minister, has a number of career advantages, including the same name as his son, Bronx County President Rubén Díaz Jr. ., and a proven base of support, particularly among the elderly, ministers through their New York Hispanic Clergy Organization and some in the taxi industry.

See Trump and Biden face-to-face polls

Díaz is known for his constituent services, but some of his recent events have fueled, and even led to, a lawsuit. Filed by Bronx United, a political action committee that opposes him, the complaint claims that Díaz violated the electoral law by giving away food, donated by Fresh Direct to the presidents of the city's counties, in places outside the borders of your council seat, but within the 15th Congressional District. – Effectively using events to reinforce your campaign.

Diaz benefits from running on a field of a dozen Democrats trying to replace 30-year veteran and veteran representative Jose Serrano. The other candidates include Councilwoman Ritchie Torres, Councilwoman Ydanis Rodríguez, Member of the New York State Assembly Michael Blake, former New York City President Melissa Mark-Viverito, and Samelys López, a community organizer.

Each has a base of support, but none has abandoned the race even as it became increasingly clear that the anti-Diaz vote is in danger of splintering.

Torres, the first gay person to hold an elected office in the municipality, has raised more than $ 1.3 million in the race, far more than anyone else on the field, and is expected to be Diaz's biggest competition in the race.

Paul Lipson, a New York Democrat strategist and former Serrano chief aide, told CNN that "the biggest deciding factor" could be the age of the electorate, and whether older citizens who are the base of Diaz's support will feel comfortable going to the surveys during the pandemic.

In a district that has two-thirds of Latinos and nearly 30% blacks, with the highest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the state, race has also become a factor. The political arm of the Hispanic Caucus of Congress is backing Torres, who is black and Puerto Rican, while the Black Caucus of Congress is behind Blake, vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee who also has the support of two local branches of the powerful Service. International Union Employees.

The race will also test whether the democratic socialist movement that chose Ocasio-Cortez to an adjacent and wealthy district of New York two years ago can also send Lopez to Washington. She is backed by Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders, and other progressive leaders.

Coronavirus could be a messy election night and a week

Both New York and Kentucky delayed their primary elections amid the coronavirus pandemic and allowed all voters to request absentee ballots before Tuesday's vote.

That means there's a good chance the results of some of the hottest races won't be known Tuesday night, or, because the ballots postmarked by then will be counted, for days or perhaps longer.

In Kentucky, however, concerns are being raised about the drastic reduction of in-person polling places, which has shrunk from 3,700 to just 200 statewide. In its two most populous counties, Jefferson and Fayette, the houses of Louisville and Lexington, there will be only one each, a decision that led to claims of voter suppression.

The delay in New York, which generally sees few ballots cast by mail, could go much further. The state, following its electoral security measures, will not start counting those votes for a week.

Confusion of a different flavor is on the menu in New York's 27th Congressional District, which will elect a new representative after the departure of Republican Chris Collins, who pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and make false statements.

The district will hold its primary and special elections Tuesday to fill the Collins seat, and Republican State Sen. Chris Jacobs, Trump's endorsement, is expected to win both the seat and the opportunity to run for a full term in the fall against Democrat Nate McMurray.

But there are also scenarios where he could face a split decision, either denying him the title in November or relegating him to lame duck status upon arrival for what would be a short stay in Congress.